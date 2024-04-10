LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman surprisingly came to the 2024 Masters on Wednesday

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman showed up to Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday for the final day of practice preparations ahead of the first men's major championship of year.

There had been erroneous reports that Norman had been barred from the home of the Masters, but the Australian who nearly won the 1986 and 1996 Masters Tournaments showed up flanked by a pair of LIV Golf executives.

The 69-year-old was wearing a white straw hat with his well-known shark logo as he walked the grounds. In addition to the accompanying LIV Golf executives, a security guard was with Norman as well, according to the Washington Post.

It was unclear how Norman got on the grounds, be it as a guest of Augusta National Golf Club, as a ticketed patron or appearing on behalf of a corporate tournament sponsor. However, according to the Post, Norman was a ticketed patron. Norman observed a number of LIV Golf players preparing for the tournament. There are 13 LIV Golf players in the 2024 Masters Tournament field.

“I’m here because we have 13 players but won 10 Masters between them,” Norman said. “So I’m just here to support them, do the best I can to show them, ‘Hey, the boss is here rooting for you.'”

Reporting indicates Norman watched LIV Golf players like Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed. Norman also exchanged greetings with Australian Min Woo Lee. Norman said he was there to support the LIV Golf contingent. However, there are five fewer LIV Golf players n the 2024 Masters field compared to last year, despite the league expanding to 54 players from 48 players last season. Most of the LIV Golf players to receive invites are former or current Masters champions or major champions from the last five years. With LIV Golf events not receiving Official World Golf Ranking points, players in the Saudi-owned league have limited opportunities to qualify for a Masters invitation under their current exemption criteria.

According to Australian Golf Digest, this is Norman's first Augusta National visit in three years, going back to the earliest stages of the formation of what turned out to become LIV Golf and when he did radio commentary for the Masters. In 2023, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley was asked about Norman's absence and whether the two-time major champion was formally invited to attend.

“We did not extend an invitation to Mr. Norman,” Ridley said in 2023. “The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition.”