2024 Valspar Championship Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

March 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Valspar Championship logo
The 2024 Valspar Championship is the sixth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The final tournament in the Florida Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Valspar Championship, the North Florida section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played March 18, 2024, at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla., and the field of 113 players was finalized on March 16 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Valspar Championship. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Valspar Championship Monday qualifier field

    Matt Atkins Eric Axley Kevin Aylwin Zachary Bauchou Brandon Berry Otto Black Ryan Blaum David Bradshaw Keegan Bronnenberg
    Olin Browne Wesley Bryan Bronson Burgoon Frankie Capan III David Carey Ricardo Celia Davis Chatfield Ryan Cole
    Tyler Collet Erik Compton Kyle Cottam Quade Cummins MJ Daffue Brian Davis Cristobal Del Solar Mickey DeMorat
    Taylor Dickson Zecheng Dou David Erdy Paul Ferrier Chris Francoeur Hunter Fry Taylor Funk Tommy Gainey
    Joseph Garber Robert Garrigus Ryan Gerard Michael Gligic Keith Greene Cody Gribble Tanner Grzegorczyk Shunyat Hak
    Ryan Hall Harry Higgs Austin Hitt Bo Hoag Van Holmgren Hunter Howell Keenan Huskey Carter Jenkins Chase Johnson William Kelly Patton Kizzire Peter Knade Russell Knox David Kocher Andrew Kozan Noah Kumar Richard Lamb Derek Lamely Bogle LaRue KK Limbhasut Yuxin Lin Adam Long Jamie Lovemark Jack Maguire Logan McAllister Gregory McClimans William McGirt Dylan Meyer Austin Morrison Dylan Newman Bryson Nimmer Seung Yul Noh Henrik Norlander Ryan Orr Jeff Overton John Pak Brant Peaper Raul Pereda Rod Perry McCullough Pickens Greyson Porter Ted Potter, Jr. Guillermo Pumarol Spencer Ralston Doc Redman Kyle Rodes Marcelo Rozo Sihan Sandhu Brad Schneider Davis Shore Austin Smotherman Jacob Solomon Kevin Stadler Jake Staiano Robert Streb Jackson Suber Ryan Sullivan Julian Suri Max Theodorakis Curtis Thompson Nicholas Thompson Kevin Tway Bo Van Pelt John VanDerLaan Pierre Viallaneix Michael Visacki Michael von Schalburg Danny Walker Richy Werenski Brett White Jared Wolfe Xinjun Zhang

