What is The 2024 Players Championship cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

Making The Players Championship 36-hole cut is a big deal in golf, an opportunity to make history and a lot of money after the field is reduced for the final two rounds. However, The Players Championship cut rule that determines the 36-hole cut line has evolved over the years.

What is the 2024 Players Championship 36-hole cut rule?

The Players Championship 2024 cut rule dictates that the top 65 players and ties make the cut.

The Players Championship cut rule is the same as that for standard PGA Tour events with a cut. The PGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 players and ties after two rounds for almost all tournaments.

All players who make the 36-hole cut are paid according to the PGA Tour purse distribution guidance.

Making the cut provides access to the $25 million tournament purse, with the winner receiving $4 million. All players who make the cut can improve their payout based on their performance in the final two rounds of the tournament, although there is a minimum paycheck based on how many players make the cut.

How is the 2024 The Players Championship cut line different from the PGA Tour cut rules?

The 2024 Players Championship cut line is not different than the standard cut on the PGA Tour, with the tournament meant to be an elevated version of regular PGA Tour events.

Compared to two of the men's major championships, The Players Championship cuts to a smaller weekend field with their 36-hole cut rule. The British Open Championship and PGA Championship cut to the top 70 and ties, with the US Open cutting to the top 60 and ties. Those fields are all 156 players. The Players Championship field is 144 players, meaning less than half the field makes the cut.

The Masters cut rule dictates that the top 50 players and ties make the cut, making it the friendliest cut in major-level golf.