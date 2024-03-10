2024 Astara Chile Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2024 Astara Chile Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Dickson, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

Dickson took the sixth tournament of the season on the schedule, prevailing with a par 5 on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Trey Winstead after both golfers finished regulation on 17-under 271.

Garett Reband and Matt McCarty finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the winner's playoff.

Dickson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Dickson earned 11.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 140 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next month with the Club Car Championship.

2024 Astara Chile Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Taylor Dickson -17 68 67 70 66 271 $180,000
2 Trey Winstead -17 67 65 66 73 271 $90,000
T3 Garett Reband -16 65 66 75 66 272 $52,500
T3 Matt McCarty -16 69 69 66 68 272 $52,500
T5 Brandon Crick -15 68 72 67 66 273 $34,833
T5 William Mouw -15 69 70 64 70 273 $34,833
T5 Ricky Castillo -15 70 65 68 70 273 $34,833
T8 Jared du Toit -14 70 69 70 65 274 $27,500
T8 Chris Baker -14 67 71 70 66 274 $27,500
T8 Myles Creighton -14 70 66 70 68 274 $27,500
T11 T.J. Vogel -13 67 71 73 64 275 $18,350
T11 Bryce Hendrix -13 67 69 72 67 275 $18,350
T11 Mitchell Meissner -13 67 72 67 69 275 $18,350
T11 Davis Lamb -13 69 69 67 70 275 $18,350
T11 Jamie Lovemark -13 66 70 69 70 275 $18,350
T11 Jackson Suber -13 68 65 71 71 275 $18,350
T11 Thomas Walsh -13 64 69 71 71 275 $18,350
T11 Davis Shore -13 69 70 64 72 275 $18,350
T11 Alvaro Ortiz -13 70 64 68 73 275 $18,350
T20 Logan McAllister -12 69 71 67 69 276 $10,967
T20 Kaito Onishi -12 69 68 69 70 276 $10,967
T20 Rob Oppenheim -12 64 70 72 70 276 $10,967
T20 Jeffrey Kang -12 66 72 67 71 276 $10,967
T20 Jorge Fernández Valdés -12 70 67 68 71 276 $10,967
T20 Tim Widing -12 66 69 70 71 276 $10,967
T26 Pontus Nyholm -11 69 68 72 68 277 $7,613
T26 Cole Hammer -11 72 68 68 69 277 $7,613
T26 Chris Naegel -11 66 72 69 70 277 $7,613
T26 Trent Phillips -11 70 67 70 70 277 $7,613
T26 Trevor Cone -11 70 69 67 71 277 $7,613
T26 Grant Hirschman -11 65 73 66 73 277 $7,613
T32 Charles Porter -10 68 71 71 68 278 $6,050
T32 Marcus Byrd -10 67 70 72 69 278 $6,050
T32 Austin Hitt -10 69 68 72 69 278 $6,050
T32 Cristobal Del Solar -10 67 73 68 70 278 $6,050
T32 Chandler Blanchet -10 74 65 69 70 278 $6,050
T32 Wes Homan -10 67 70 69 72 278 $6,050
T32 Paul Peterson -10 71 69 65 73 278 $6,050
T39 Seth Reeves -9 66 74 74 65 279 $5,050
T39 Kevin Velo -9 70 70 71 68 279 $5,050
T39 Tanner Gore -9 67 73 70 69 279 $5,050
T39 Augusto Núñez -9 70 69 71 69 279 $5,050
T39 Patrick Cover -9 66 67 73 73 279 $5,050
T44 Fabián Gómez -8 68 69 75 68 280 $4,650
T44 Andre Metzger -8 68 71 72 69 280 $4,650
T44 Braden Thornberry -8 68 69 70 73 280 $4,650
T47 Jack Maguire -7 71 69 75 66 281 $4,310
T47 Ryan Davis -7 70 69 72 70 281 $4,310
T47 Erik Compton -7 69 68 74 70 281 $4,310
T47 Curtis Luck -7 65 75 70 71 281 $4,310
T47 Julian Suri -7 69 69 72 71 281 $4,310
T47 Spencer Ralston -7 69 70 70 72 281 $4,310
T47 Daniel Miernicki -7 74 65 70 72 281 $4,310
T47 John VanDerLaan -7 68 69 72 72 281 $4,310
T47 Rick Lamb -7 68 69 71 73 281 $4,310
T47 Jeremy Paul -7 67 67 73 74 281 $4,310
T57 Cody Blick -6 71 68 73 70 282 $4,130
T57 Patrick Welch -6 67 71 73 71 282 $4,130
T57 Ryan Blaum -6 68 71 71 72 282 $4,130
T57 Felipe Aguilar -6 70 70 69 73 282 $4,130
T61 Mark Goetz -5 69 71 74 69 283 $4,070
T61 Sam Bennett -5 68 70 76 69 283 $4,070
T63 Brendon Jelley -4 68 72 76 68 284 $4,010
T63 Michael Johnson -4 70 70 71 73 284 $4,010
65 Patrick Newcomb -3 68 72 70 75 285 $4,000
66 Connor Howe -2 71 66 76 73 286 $3,980
T67 Étienne Papineau -1 69 71 75 72 287 $3,540
T67 Dylan Meyer -1 71 69 73 74 287 $3,540
T67 Hank Lebioda -1 69 69 75 74 287 $3,540
T67 Gabriel Morgan-Birke -1 70 70 72 75 287 $3,540

