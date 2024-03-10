2024 Astara Chile Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Astara Chile Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Dickson, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.
Dickson took the sixth tournament of the season on the schedule, prevailing with a par 5 on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Trey Winstead after both golfers finished regulation on 17-under 271.
Garett Reband and Matt McCarty finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the winner's playoff.
Dickson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Dickson earned 11.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 4-under 140 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next month with the Club Car Championship.
2024 Astara Chile Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Taylor Dickson
|-17
|68
|67
|70
|66
|271
|$180,000
|2
|Trey Winstead
|-17
|67
|65
|66
|73
|271
|$90,000
|T3
|Garett Reband
|-16
|65
|66
|75
|66
|272
|$52,500
|T3
|Matt McCarty
|-16
|69
|69
|66
|68
|272
|$52,500
|T5
|Brandon Crick
|-15
|68
|72
|67
|66
|273
|$34,833
|T5
|William Mouw
|-15
|69
|70
|64
|70
|273
|$34,833
|T5
|Ricky Castillo
|-15
|70
|65
|68
|70
|273
|$34,833
|T8
|Jared du Toit
|-14
|70
|69
|70
|65
|274
|$27,500
|
|T8
|Chris Baker
|-14
|67
|71
|70
|66
|274
|$27,500
|T8
|Myles Creighton
|-14
|70
|66
|70
|68
|274
|$27,500
|T11
|T.J. Vogel
|-13
|67
|71
|73
|64
|275
|$18,350
|T11
|Bryce Hendrix
|-13
|67
|69
|72
|67
|275
|$18,350
|T11
|Mitchell Meissner
|-13
|67
|72
|67
|69
|275
|$18,350
|T11
|Davis Lamb
|-13
|69
|69
|67
|70
|275
|$18,350
|T11
|Jamie Lovemark
|-13
|66
|70
|69
|70
|275
|$18,350
|T11
|Jackson Suber
|-13
|68
|65
|71
|71
|275
|$18,350
|
|T11
|Thomas Walsh
|-13
|64
|69
|71
|71
|275
|$18,350
|T11
|Davis Shore
|-13
|69
|70
|64
|72
|275
|$18,350
|T11
|Alvaro Ortiz
|-13
|70
|64
|68
|73
|275
|$18,350
|T20
|Logan McAllister
|-12
|69
|71
|67
|69
|276
|$10,967
|T20
|Kaito Onishi
|-12
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|$10,967
|T20
|Rob Oppenheim
|-12
|64
|70
|72
|70
|276
|$10,967
|T20
|Jeffrey Kang
|-12
|66
|72
|67
|71
|276
|$10,967
|T20
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-12
|70
|67
|68
|71
|276
|$10,967
|
|T20
|Tim Widing
|-12
|66
|69
|70
|71
|276
|$10,967
|T26
|Pontus Nyholm
|-11
|69
|68
|72
|68
|277
|$7,613
|T26
|Cole Hammer
|-11
|72
|68
|68
|69
|277
|$7,613
|T26
|Chris Naegel
|-11
|66
|72
|69
|70
|277
|$7,613
|T26
|Trent Phillips
|-11
|70
|67
|70
|70
|277
|$7,613
|T26
|Trevor Cone
|-11
|70
|69
|67
|71
|277
|$7,613
|T26
|Grant Hirschman
|-11
|65
|73
|66
|73
|277
|$7,613
|T32
|Charles Porter
|-10
|68
|71
|71
|68
|278
|$6,050
|
|T32
|Marcus Byrd
|-10
|67
|70
|72
|69
|278
|$6,050
|T32
|Austin Hitt
|-10
|69
|68
|72
|69
|278
|$6,050
|T32
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-10
|67
|73
|68
|70
|278
|$6,050
|T32
|Chandler Blanchet
|-10
|74
|65
|69
|70
|278
|$6,050
|T32
|Wes Homan
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|72
|278
|$6,050
|T32
|Paul Peterson
|-10
|71
|69
|65
|73
|278
|$6,050
|T39
|Seth Reeves
|-9
|66
|74
|74
|65
|279
|$5,050
|T39
|Kevin Velo
|-9
|70
|70
|71
|68
|279
|$5,050
|
|T39
|Tanner Gore
|-9
|67
|73
|70
|69
|279
|$5,050
|T39
|Augusto Núñez
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$5,050
|T39
|Patrick Cover
|-9
|66
|67
|73
|73
|279
|$5,050
|T44
|Fabián Gómez
|-8
|68
|69
|75
|68
|280
|$4,650
|T44
|Andre Metzger
|-8
|68
|71
|72
|69
|280
|$4,650
|T44
|Braden Thornberry
|-8
|68
|69
|70
|73
|280
|$4,650
|T47
|Jack Maguire
|-7
|71
|69
|75
|66
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Ryan Davis
|-7
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Erik Compton
|-7
|69
|68
|74
|70
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Curtis Luck
|-7
|65
|75
|70
|71
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Julian Suri
|-7
|69
|69
|72
|71
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Spencer Ralston
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|72
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Daniel Miernicki
|-7
|74
|65
|70
|72
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|John VanDerLaan
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|72
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Rick Lamb
|-7
|68
|69
|71
|73
|281
|$4,310
|T47
|Jeremy Paul
|-7
|67
|67
|73
|74
|281
|$4,310
|T57
|Cody Blick
|-6
|71
|68
|73
|70
|282
|$4,130
|T57
|Patrick Welch
|-6
|67
|71
|73
|71
|282
|$4,130
|T57
|Ryan Blaum
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|$4,130
|T57
|Felipe Aguilar
|-6
|70
|70
|69
|73
|282
|$4,130
|T61
|Mark Goetz
|-5
|69
|71
|74
|69
|283
|$4,070
|T61
|Sam Bennett
|-5
|68
|70
|76
|69
|283
|$4,070
|T63
|Brendon Jelley
|-4
|68
|72
|76
|68
|284
|$4,010
|T63
|Michael Johnson
|-4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$4,010
|65
|Patrick Newcomb
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|75
|285
|$4,000
|66
|Connor Howe
|-2
|71
|66
|76
|73
|286
|$3,980
|T67
|Étienne Papineau
|-1
|69
|71
|75
|72
|287
|$3,540
|T67
|Dylan Meyer
|-1
|71
|69
|73
|74
|287
|$3,540
|T67
|Hank Lebioda
|-1
|69
|69
|75
|74
|287
|$3,540
|T67
|Gabriel Morgan-Birke
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|75
|287
|$3,540