2024 Astara Chile Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Astara Chile Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Dickson, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

Dickson took the sixth tournament of the season on the schedule, prevailing with a par 5 on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Trey Winstead after both golfers finished regulation on 17-under 271.

Garett Reband and Matt McCarty finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the winner's playoff.

Dickson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Dickson earned 11.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 140 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next month with the Club Car Championship.

2024 Astara Chile Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

