2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the standardization of purses, leading to a guaranteed $1 million purse each week.

Purse-boosted events

The minimum purse on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour is $1,000,000, which is an increase of $250,000 over the 2022 season and equal to the 2023 season. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every event.

International events return

The 2024 schedule will be played almost entirely in the United States, with events outside of the country returning this year.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in October, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals returning to four events. All four tournaments will have a $1.5 million purse.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will no longer include players from the PGA Tour ranked Nos. 126-200 on the final FedEx Cup points list. It will only include Korn Ferry Tour players, looking to secure one of 30 total PGA Tour cards available in the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.

2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule