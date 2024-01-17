2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the standardization of purses, leading to a guaranteed $1 million purse each week.
Purse-boosted events
The minimum purse on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour is $1,000,000, which is an increase of $250,000 over the 2022 season and equal to the 2023 season. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every event.
International events return
The 2024 schedule will be played almost entirely in the United States, with events outside of the country returning this year.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in October, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals returning to four events. All four tournaments will have a $1.5 million purse.
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will no longer include players from the PGA Tour ranked Nos. 126-200 on the final FedEx Cup points list. It will only include Korn Ferry Tour players, looking to secure one of 30 total PGA Tour cards available in the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.
2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Jan. 14-17
|The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Jeremy Paul
|Results
|Jan. 21-24
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 1-4
|The Panama Championship
|Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 8-11
|astara Golf Championship
|Country Club de Bogota-Lagos, Bogota, Colombia
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 29 - March 3
|117th Visa Argentina Open
|Olivos Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|March 7-10
|Astara Chile Classic
|Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 4-7
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
|The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah, Ga.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 18-21
|Lecom Suncoast Classic
|Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|
|April 25-28
|Veritex Bank Championship
|Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 16-19
|AdventHealth Championship
|Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 23-26
|Visit Knoxville Open
|Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 30 - June 2
|UNC Health Championship
|Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, NC
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 6-9
|BMW Charity Pro Am
|Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 13-16
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wichita Open
|Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 20-23
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, OK
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 27-30
|Memorial Health Championship pres. By LRS
|Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|
|July 11-14
|The Ascendant
|TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 28-21
|Price Cutter Charity Championship pres. By Dr. Pepper
|Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 25-28
|NV5 Invitational pres. By Old National Bank
|The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 1-4
|Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank
|Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 8-11
|Pinnacle Bank Championship
|The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 15-18
|Magnit Championship
|Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson Township, N.J.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 22-25
|Albertsons Boise Open pres. By Chevron
|Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 12-15
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|
|Sept. 19-22
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 3-6
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship
|French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results