2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

01/17/2024
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the standardization of purses, leading to a guaranteed $1 million purse each week.

Purse-boosted events

The minimum purse on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour is $1,000,000, which is an increase of $250,000 over the 2022 season and equal to the 2023 season. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every event.

International events return

The 2024 schedule will be played almost entirely in the United States, with events outside of the country returning this year.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in October, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals returning to four events. All four tournaments will have a $1.5 million purse.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will no longer include players from the PGA Tour ranked Nos. 126-200 on the final FedEx Cup points list. It will only include Korn Ferry Tour players, looking to secure one of 30 total PGA Tour cards available in the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.

2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Jan. 14-17 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas $1,000,000 Jeremy Paul Results
Jan. 21-24 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas $1,000,000 Winner Results
Feb. 1-4 The Panama Championship Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama $1,000,000 Winner Results
Feb. 8-11 astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota-Lagos, Bogota, Colombia $1,000,000 Winner Results
Feb. 29 - March 3 117th Visa Argentina Open Olivos Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina $1,000,000 Winner Results
March 7-10 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile $1,000,000 Winner Results
April 4-7 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah, Ga. $1,000,000 Winner Results
April 18-21 Lecom Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla. $1,000,000 Winner Results
April 25-28 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas $1,000,000 Winner Results
May 16-19 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis. $1,000,000 Winner Results
May 23-26 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn. $1,000,000 Winner Results
May 30 - June 2 UNC Health Championship Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, NC $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 6-9 BMW Charity Pro Am Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C. $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 13-16 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wichita Open Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan. $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 20-23 Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, OK $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 27-30 Memorial Health Championship pres. By LRS Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill. $1,000,000 Winner Results
July 11-14 The Ascendant TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo. $1,000,000 Winner Results
July 28-21 Price Cutter Charity Championship pres. By Dr. Pepper Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo. $1,000,000 Winner Results
July 25-28 NV5 Invitational pres. By Old National Bank The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill. $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 1-4 Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 8-11 Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 15-18 Magnit Championship Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson Township, N.J. $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 22-25 Albertsons Boise Open pres. By Chevron Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho $1,500,000 Winner Results
Sept. 12-15 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation The Grove, College Grove, Tenn. $1,500,000 Winner Results
Sept. 19-22 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio $1,500,000 Winner Results
Oct. 3-6 Korn Ferry Tour Championship French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind. $1,500,000 Winner Results

