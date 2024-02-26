2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
PGA Tour

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

February 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Honda Classic logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is the fifth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The first tournament in the Florida Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, the South Florida section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played February 26, 2024, at Tesoro Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and the field of 115 players was finalized on February 23 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Monday qualifier field

    Ryan Armour Michael Arnaud Eric Axley Griffin Barela Erik Barnes Billy Basham Flint Bekkers Kris Blanks Larry Blatt
    Julius Boros Evan Bowser Evan Brown Bronson Burgoon Matt Cahill Rafael Campos Parker Coody Austin Cook
    Chris Crawford Nicholas Cummings Brian Davis Ryan Davis Christian De Greiff Bryce Emory Harrison Endycott Patrick Flavin
    Chris Francoeur Will Frodigh Luis Gagne Andrew Garner Brice Garnett Robert Garrigus Parker Gillam Michael Gligic
    Chris Gotterup Keith Greene Cody Gribble Danny Guise Shun yat Hak Blaine Hale Paul Haley Evan Harmeling
    David Hearn Jim Herman Jake Hibbert Harry Higgs Morgan Hoffmann Scott Jamieson Carter Jenkins Kamaiu Johnson Trevor Johnson Kevin Johnson Russell Knox Austin Lemieux Yuxin Lin Adam Long Nyasha Mauchaza Ryan McCormick William McGirt Dylan Meyer Chris Nido Seung Yul Noh Henrik Norlander Harrison Ott Jeff Overton Logan Perkins DA Points Ryan Quinn Fran Quinn Spencer Ralston Zach Robbins Kevin Roy Gene Sauers Austin Smotherman Hayden Springer Robert Streb Maximilien Sturdza Andy Svoboda James Swash Josh Teater Nicholas Thompson Beau Titsworth DJ Trahan Kevin Tway Dylan Van Fossen Richard Werenski Tom Whitney Chris Wilson Xinjun Zhang

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.