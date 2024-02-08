Scottie Scheffler says LIV Golf players shouldn’t be welcomed back to the PGA Tour without sanctions

Scottie Scheffler is the latest top player to counter Rory McIlroy's newly held belief that LIV Golf players should be welcomed back to the PGA Tour (if they wish to come back) without penalties, sanctions or suspensions.

Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scheffler said he isn't sure exactly how LIV Golf players would be penalized but thinks there should be some kind of penalty.

"We remained loyal to a tour, a tour that was loyal to us," Scheffler said. "I built my entire career here on the PGA Tour and I wasn't willing to leave it. I dreamt of playing on this tour. Some of the guys that left, maybe that wasn't for them. But I think that if they want a pathway back, that there should be one, but it definitely shouldn't just be coming back in the first week they want to come back and play. There should be some sort of caveat to them getting back on our tour."

What's unclear is if Scheffler would want the LIV Golf players to pay some kind of fine or financial penalty based on what they earned when they signed with LIV Golf or what they have earned on that tour.

"I think there should be a pathway back for them, but they definitely shouldn't be able to come back without any sort of contribution to the tour, if that makes sense," Scheffler said.

Would that money go toward the player retirement program? Would it go to other Tour programs? There would be a lot to work through.

Scheffler also doesn't see the LIV Golf players as a monolith. He thinks they are categorized differently based on how they reacted toward the PGA Tour suspending them after signing with the Saudi-owned league.

"You had some guys that left our tour and then sued our tour," Scheffler said at the WM Phoenix Open. "That wasn't really in great taste.

"Then you had some other guys that just left and they wanted to do something different. Everybody made their own decision and I have no bad blood towards the guys that left. But a path towards coming back, I think it wouldn't be a very popular decision, I think, if they just came back like nothing ever happened."