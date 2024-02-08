Do PGA Tour winners take the trophy home with them after a tournament ends?

Each and every week on the PGA Tour, there's a winner that earns a place (or a bigger place) in the PGA Tour record books, a big check for a lot of money and a trophy.

The winner of each week's PGA Tour event takes a whole ton of pictures with the trophy, tournament officials, volunteers, fans and other people connected to their journey to the victory. Sometimes a player brings the trophy with them into a winner's news conference.

But does the player take the trophy home with them after the tournament is over? Not necessarily.

Scottie Scheffler was asked ahead of his start for a three-peat at the Waste Management Phoenix Open about the PGA Tour trophies he's won and what happens with them when the tournament ends. As it turns out, more often than not, Scheffler just leaves the trophy at the tournament and then it is shipped to his home later.

"Usually after the tournament you take a bunch of pictures and sign a bunch of stuff and do a bunch of media. You kind of lose the trophy usually," Scheffler said.

Wait, what?

Scheffler gave an example from this past December, when he won the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

"I think we were leaving to the airport to go home, and I was like, huh, I wonder where the trophy is," Scheffler said. "They ended up sending it a couple weeks later in the mail."

For some players, they're not necessarily heading home after winning a tournament. They may be heading to the next event or somewhere else entirely than where they live. Bringing a trophy with them and traveling with it through an airport or a security screening can be annoying. Why not just have it shipped home after the fact as a nice reminder of the win? That's what Scheffler has done in his back-to-back wins in Phoenix.

"I think this tournament is the same way where I don't ever really leave tournaments with the trophy," he said.

Now, there are some events where players want to take the trophy home after winning.

"I think maybe the only one I actually left with was -- maybe The Players (in 2023), but I don't even know if I did there," he said. "(At the) Masters, you leave with the jacket, which is nice. That one I wasn't going to give that back."