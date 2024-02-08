Cristobal del Solar shoots 57 to set Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour umbrella 18-hole scoring record

Cristobal del Solar made history on Thursday in the opening round of the 2024 Astara Golf Championship, becoming the first player to shoot 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour or in any PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

del Solar shot 13-under 57 to shoot the lowest 18-hole score in the history of any major tour. The Chilean completed the feat on the par-70, 6,254-yard Pacos course at Country Club de Bogota in Colombia, which hosts this week's event. The field is split between the Pacos Course and the club's Lagos Course for the first two rounds, before the 36-hole cut is made to the top 65 players and ties. The Lagos Course is a par-71 course measuring 7,237 yards and will host the final two rounds of the event.

In the event's history, no player had broken 60 on either course.

del Solar went out in 8-under 27 on the front nine of the round, concluding the side with four consecutive birdies and an eagle on the 330-yard par-4 ninth hole.

On the back nine, del Solar made three birdies and an eagle 3 on the lone par 5 on that half, the 12th hole. With three pars to close the round, del Solar made Korn Ferry Tour history and led the morning wave by six shots in Thursday action.

del Solar's 57 is the 11th sub-60 round in Korn Ferry Tour history and the first since David Kocher shot 12-under 59 in the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open in 2023. Last season, there were a record three sub-60 rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour.

However, the lowest round in Korn Ferry Tour history was previously 58, shot by Stephan Jaeger in the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae at TPC Stonbrae in California, a par-70 course. The lowest score shot on the PGA Tour is also 58, shot by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.