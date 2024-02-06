Kizzire, Knous and Galletti advance through 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier came down to a 4-for-3 playoff at Pinnacle Peak Country Club, with four players shooting 7-under 64 in the 18-hole event and forcing extra holes to determine who plays at TPC Scottsdale this week.

In the end, two-time PGA Tour winner Patton Kizzire, Jim Knous and Nicolo Galletti wound up advancing into the PGA Tour field this week, with a chance to play for a piece of an $8.8 million purse.

Jacob Bridgeman, who also shot 64 in the one-day event, was the odd man out in the playoff that went several holes.

The Waste Management (WM) Phoenix Open Monday qualifier is unique compared to other open qualifying tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule in that it only affords three spots into the tournament that week. Most every other PGA Tour Monday qualifiers offers four players an opportunity to compete in that week's event. Though the players know the situation ahead of time, it's still a tough cut for Bridgeman.

Kizzire, who has been ranked as his as 51st in the Official World Golf Ranking, is a multiple-time PGA Tour winner from Georgia. Though he lost his fully exempt status after last season, he has competed twice already this PGA Tour season, including a T-13 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which he has previously won.

Knous has struggled throughout the last year with injuries and has been considering giving up his dream of playing professional golf full-time on the PGA Tour. He had his card in 2022 but lost it for 2023, where he experienced a tough year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Galletti has been a bit of a world traveler as a professional golfer, bouncing around from tour to tour. In 2023, he played on PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica (known going forward as PGA Tour Americas). He's made two starts on the DP World Tour this season.