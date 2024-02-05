Viktor Hovland withdraws from the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Viktor Hovland withdrew from this week's 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open on Monday, changing the field for this week's PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Hovland was committed to the field at the tournament deadline, but he finished tied for 58th place in the weather-shortened, 54-hole edition of last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hovland has typically played in this tournament.

Given that the LIV Golf season has recently started, this has led to speculation that the reigning FedEx Cup champion will be leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-owned circuit, which will have its second event of their season this week in Las Vegas at Las Vegas Country Club from Thursday through Saturday.

Of course, Hovland could be injured, and that could be the reason for withdrawing.

He could also be looking at the weather forecast for this week in Phoenix and be wondering if it's worth playing another week in a row given the likely steady stream of rain -- you read that right -- coming to the area.

After the atmospheric river that impacted Pebble Beach is done, an additional system is coming into southern California to dump nearly 10 inches of rain on the area. That weather is expected to ultimately reach this part of Arizona, with rain in the forecast on at least two of the tournament days. It could lead to another week of starting and stopping.

Whatever the reason, Hovland's absence is a negative for one of the greatest tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

This is the first of two huge tournament withdrawals on Monday, with Xander Schauffele withdrawing from the tournament as well.