First Off: Rory McIlroy stumbles in Dubai as Grayson Murray plays better in Honolulu
GNN Members

First Off: Rory McIlroy stumbles in Dubai as Grayson Murray plays better in Honolulu

01/15/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Welcome to First Off, my recap and reaction feature for Golf News Net members. Catch up on everything happening in the golf world each morning in an easy-to-consume format with commentary -- and sometimes insight -- to get your day started.

In today's kick-off edition:

  1. Rory McIlroy stumbles in Dubai
  2. Grayson Murray wins the Sony Open in dramatic fashion
  3. Deal of the Day
  4. Shout Out: Will Zalatoris' long putter

To see this content and more, become a GNN Member!

GNN Members get access to unique content -- newsletters, podcasts, articles and more -- so what are you waiting for? Join now for just $40 per year!

Sign up here and get access to all of our members-only content.

>>JOIN NOW!<<


About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.