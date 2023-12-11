2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Heritage La Réserve Golf Club in Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius.
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Louis Oosthuizen, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds, leading the field.
Matthieu Pavon is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Antoine Rozner is at +1600.
Jayden Schaper is at 22-to-1, coming off of a great title defense last week in the Joburg Open, along with Marcel Siem.
2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, with the DP World Tour heading to an event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.
Guido Migliozzi interests me here, given a few good weeks he's had in this early part of the season.
Matthew Baldwin has been hanging around the top 25 in his last two starts and seems to handle the wind OK.
Jayden Schaper has been in the top nine in his last three starts and been playing great golf.
2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Louis Oosthuizen
|650
|Matthieu Pavon
|1400
|Antoine Rozner
|1600
|Jayden Schaper
|2200
|Marcel Siem
|2200
|Laurie Canter
|2500
|Sebastian Soderberg
|2500
|Louis De Jager
|2800
|
|Paul Waring
|2800
|Wilco Nienaber
|2800
|Guido Migliozzi
|3300
|Matthew Southgate
|3300
|Daniel Brown
|3500
|Jeff Winther
|3500
|Renato Paratore
|3500
|Casey Jarvis
|4000
|Marcel Schneider
|4000
|
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|4000
|Oliver Bekker
|4000
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|4000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|4500
|Matthew Baldwin
|4500
|Andrew Johnston
|5000
|Brandon Stone
|5000
|Daan Huizing
|5000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|5000
|
|Tom Lewis
|5000
|Dylan Frittelli
|6000
|Alexander Levy
|6500
|Darren Fichardt
|6500
|Freddy Schott
|6500
|Jens Dantorp
|6500
|Andrew Wilson
|7000
|David Ravetto
|7000
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|7500
|
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|8000
|Andrea Pavan
|8000
|Jamie Donaldson
|8000
|JC Ritchie
|8000
|Kazuki Higa
|8000
|Louis Albertse
|8000
|Matteo Manassero
|8000
|Pieter Moolman
|8000
|Sam Bairstow
|8000
|
|Clement Sordet
|9000
|Jeong Weon Ko
|9000
|Marc Warren
|9000
|Alexander Knappe
|10000
|Angel Ayora
|10000
|Lauri Ruuska
|10000
|Max Rottluff
|10000
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|10000
|Ryan Van Velzen
|10000
|
|Tom Vaillant
|10000
|Neil Schietekat
|11000
|Angel Hidalgo
|12500
|Chase Hanna
|12500
|Deon Germishuys
|12500
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|12500
|Jaco Prinsloo
|12500
|Jaco Van Zyl
|12500
|John Axelsen
|12500
|
|Martin Couvra
|12500
|Robin Williams
|12500
|Sam Jones
|12500
|Santiago Tarrio
|12500
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|12500
|Soren Kjeldsen
|12500
|Thomas Aiken
|12500
|Daniel van Tonder
|15000
|Luca Filippi
|15000
|