2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Heritage La Réserve Golf Club in Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Louis Oosthuizen, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds, leading the field.

Matthieu Pavon is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Antoine Rozner is at +1600.

Jayden Schaper is at 22-to-1, coming off of a great title defense last week in the Joburg Open, along with Marcel Siem.

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, with the DP World Tour heading to an event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

Guido Migliozzi interests me here, given a few good weeks he's had in this early part of the season.

Matthew Baldwin has been hanging around the top 25 in his last two starts and seems to handle the wind OK.

Jayden Schaper has been in the top nine in his last three starts and been playing great golf.

