2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

12/11/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Marcel Siem Germanys Marcel Siem poses with the trophy after winning the European Tour of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament in Gurgaon on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Louis Oosthuizen, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds, leading the field.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Louis Oosthuizen, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds, leading the field.

Matthieu Pavon is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Antoine Rozner is at +1600.

Jayden Schaper is at 22-to-1, coming off of a great title defense last week in the Joburg Open, along with Marcel Siem.

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, with the DP World Tour heading to an event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

Guido Migliozzi interests me here, given a few good weeks he's had in this early part of the season.

Matthew Baldwin has been hanging around the top 25 in his last two starts and seems to handle the wind OK.

Jayden Schaper has been in the top nine in his last three starts and been playing great golf.

Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Louis Oosthuizen 650
Matthieu Pavon 1400
Antoine Rozner 1600
Jayden Schaper 2200
Marcel Siem 2200
Laurie Canter 2500
Sebastian Soderberg 2500
Louis De Jager 2800
Paul Waring 2800
Wilco Nienaber 2800
Guido Migliozzi 3300
Matthew Southgate 3300
Daniel Brown 3500
Jeff Winther 3500
Renato Paratore 3500
Casey Jarvis 4000
Marcel Schneider 4000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 4000
Oliver Bekker 4000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4000
Jacques Kruyswijk 4500
Matthew Baldwin 4500
Andrew Johnston 5000
Brandon Stone 5000
Daan Huizing 5000
Tapio Pulkkanen 5000
Tom Lewis 5000
Dylan Frittelli 6000
Alexander Levy 6500
Darren Fichardt 6500
Freddy Schott 6500
Jens Dantorp 6500
Andrew Wilson 7000
David Ravetto 7000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 7500
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 8000
Andrea Pavan 8000
Jamie Donaldson 8000
JC Ritchie 8000
Kazuki Higa 8000
Louis Albertse 8000
Matteo Manassero 8000
Pieter Moolman 8000
Sam Bairstow 8000
Clement Sordet 9000
Jeong Weon Ko 9000
Marc Warren 9000
Alexander Knappe 10000
Angel Ayora 10000
Lauri Ruuska 10000
Max Rottluff 10000
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 10000
Ryan Van Velzen 10000
Tom Vaillant 10000
Neil Schietekat 11000
Angel Hidalgo 12500
Chase Hanna 12500
Deon Germishuys 12500
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 12500
Jaco Prinsloo 12500
Jaco Van Zyl 12500
John Axelsen 12500
Martin Couvra 12500
Robin Williams 12500
Sam Jones 12500
Santiago Tarrio 12500
Sebastian Friedrichsen 12500
Soren Kjeldsen 12500
Thomas Aiken 12500
Daniel van Tonder 15000
Luca Filippi 15000

