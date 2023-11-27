2023 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
11/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Dean Burmester
The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds, leading the field.

Thriston Lawrence is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout is at +1600.

Dan Bradbury is at 18-to-1, coming off of a great title defense last week in the Joburg Open.

2023 Investec South African Open Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Investec South African Open Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

Thriston Lawrence had a final-day meltdown that he can come back from pretty quickly this week.

Zander Lombard had a great week at the Joburg Open after a disappointing turn in Sun City, and hopefully that continues here.

Dan Bradbury played well last week and should continue that form this week.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Dean Burmester 650
Thriston Lawrence 1400
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1600
Dan Bradbury 1800
Hennie du Plessis 2200
Matti Schmid 2200
Zander Lombard 2500
Ewen Ferguson 2800
Romain Langasque 2800
Jayden Schaper 3300
Louis De Jager 3300
Wilco Nienaber 3500
Adrien Saddier 4000
Alejandro Del Rey 4000
Andy Sullivan 4000
Charl Schwartzel 4000
Frederic Lacroix 4000
Gavin Green 4000
Matthew Southgate 4000
Nick Bachem 4000
Ross Fisher 4000
Scott Jamieson 4000
Daniel Brown 5000
David Law 5000
Jacques Kruyswijk 5000
Matthias Schwab 5000
Kalle Samooja 6000
Manuel Elvira 6000
Andrew Johnston 6500
Casey Jarvis 6500
Christo Lamprecht 6500
Darren Fichardt 6500
Edoardo Molinari 6500
Marcel Schneider 6500
Marco Penge 6500
Renato Paratore 6500
Brandon Stone 7500
Christian Maas 8000
Darius van Driel 8000
Jesper Svensson 8000
Johannes Veerman 8000
Oliver Bekker 8000
Shubhankar Sharma 8000
Aaron Cockerill 9000
Chase Hanna 9000
Clement Sordet 9000
Sam Bairstow 9000
Ashun Wu 10000
Daniel van Tonder 10000
Freddy Schott 10000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 10000
Rupert Kaminski 10000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11000
David Ravetto 12500
Francesco Laporta 12500
Jaco Prinsloo 12500
Jeong Weon Ko 12500
Neil Schietekat 12500
Robin Williams 12500
Santiago Tarrio 12500
Shaun Norris 12500
Altin van der Merwe 15000
Deon Germishuys 15000
Filippo Celli 15000
Jaco Ahlers 15000
James Morrison 15000
JC Ritchie 15000
Nikhil Rama 15000
Thomas Aiken 15000
Ugo Coussaud 15000

