2023 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds, leading the field.
Thriston Lawrence is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout is at +1600.
Dan Bradbury is at 18-to-1, coming off of a great title defense last week in the Joburg Open.
2023 Investec South African Open Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Investec South African Open Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.
Thriston Lawrence had a final-day meltdown that he can come back from pretty quickly this week.
Zander Lombard had a great week at the Joburg Open after a disappointing turn in Sun City, and hopefully that continues here.
Dan Bradbury played well last week and should continue that form this week.
2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Dean Burmester
|650
|Thriston Lawrence
|1400
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1600
|Dan Bradbury
|1800
|Hennie du Plessis
|2200
|Matti Schmid
|2200
|Zander Lombard
|2500
|Ewen Ferguson
|2800
|
|Romain Langasque
|2800
|Jayden Schaper
|3300
|Louis De Jager
|3300
|Wilco Nienaber
|3500
|Adrien Saddier
|4000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|4000
|Andy Sullivan
|4000
|Charl Schwartzel
|4000
|Frederic Lacroix
|4000
|
|Gavin Green
|4000
|Matthew Southgate
|4000
|Nick Bachem
|4000
|Ross Fisher
|4000
|Scott Jamieson
|4000
|Daniel Brown
|5000
|David Law
|5000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|5000
|Matthias Schwab
|5000
|
|Kalle Samooja
|6000
|Manuel Elvira
|6000
|Andrew Johnston
|6500
|Casey Jarvis
|6500
|Christo Lamprecht
|6500
|Darren Fichardt
|6500
|Edoardo Molinari
|6500
|Marcel Schneider
|6500
|Marco Penge
|6500
|
|Renato Paratore
|6500
|Brandon Stone
|7500
|Christian Maas
|8000
|Darius van Driel
|8000
|Jesper Svensson
|8000
|Johannes Veerman
|8000
|Oliver Bekker
|8000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|8000
|Aaron Cockerill
|9000
|
|Chase Hanna
|9000
|Clement Sordet
|9000
|Sam Bairstow
|9000
|Ashun Wu
|10000
|Daniel van Tonder
|10000
|Freddy Schott
|10000
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|10000
|Rupert Kaminski
|10000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11000
|
|David Ravetto
|12500
|Francesco Laporta
|12500
|Jaco Prinsloo
|12500
|Jeong Weon Ko
|12500
|Neil Schietekat
|12500
|Robin Williams
|12500
|Santiago Tarrio
|12500
|Shaun Norris
|12500
|Altin van der Merwe
|15000
|
|Deon Germishuys
|15000
|Filippo Celli
|15000
|Jaco Ahlers
|15000
|James Morrison
|15000
|JC Ritchie
|15000
|Nikhil Rama
|15000
|Thomas Aiken
|15000
|Ugo Coussaud
|15000