2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/07/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lucas Glover
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse is set for $6.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,170,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headed by Adam Scott, Lucas Glover and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the sixth event of the FedEx Cup Fall on the PGA Tour schedule, with a seven-event docket wrapping up the year and identifying the top 125 players who keep their PGA Tour cards and the top 10 players who get into the first two mainland US Signature events of 2024.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

This is the sixth PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 20 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,170,000
2 $708,500
3 $448,500
4 $318,500
5 $266,500
6 $235,625
7 $219,375
8 $203,125
9 $190,125
10 $177,125
11 $164,125
12 $151,125
13 $138,125
14 $125,125
15 $118,625
16 $112,125
17 $105,625
18 $99,125
19 $92,625
20 $86,125
21 $79,625
22 $73,125
23 $67,925
24 $62,725
25 $57,525
26 $52,325
27 $50,375
28 $48,425
29 $46,475
30 $44,525
31 $42,575
32 $40,625
33 $38,675
34 $37,050
35 $35,425
36 $33,800
37 $32,175
38 $30,875
39 $29,575
40 $28,275
41 $26,975
42 $25,675
43 $24,375
44 $23,075
45 $21,775
46 $20,475
47 $19,175
48 $18,135
49 $17,225
50 $16,705
51 $16,315
52 $15,925
53 $15,665
54 $15,405
55 $15,275
56 $15,145
57 $15,015
58 $14,885
59 $14,755
60 $14,625
61 $14,495
62 $14,365
63 $14,235
64 $14,105
65 $13,975

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.