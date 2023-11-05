2023 TimberTech Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2023 TimberTech Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/05/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Padraig Harrington
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 TimberTech Championship purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $350,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The TimberTech Championship field is headed by Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Steve Alker and more.

For 2023 TimberTech Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

It's the 28th event of the season, with 54 players taking on the Florida host course. There is no 36-hole cut in PGA Tour Champions-run events.

This tournament is played at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

TimberTech Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into two points in the three Schwab Cup playoff events. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 TimberTech Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2023 TimberTech Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $350,000
2 $200,000
3 $175,000
4 $150,000
5 $110,000
6 $88,820
7 $79,200
8 $70,400
9 $61,600
10 $57,200
11 $52,800
12 $48,400
13 $44,000
14 $41,800
15 $39,600
16 $37,400
17 $35,200
18 $33,000
19 $31,020
20 $29,040
21 $27,280
22 $25,520
23 $24,200
24 $23,100
25 $22,000
26 $20,900
27 $20,020
28 $19,140
29 $18,260
30 $17,380
31 $16,500
32 $15,840
33 $15,180
34 $14,520
35 $13,860
36 $13,200
37 $12,540
38 $12,100
39 $11,660
40 $11,220
41 $10,780
42 $10,340
43 $9,900
44 $9,460
45 $9,020
46 $8,580
47 $8,140
48 $7,700
49 $7,260
50 $6,820
51 $6,380
52 $5,940
53 $5,500
54 $5,280

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.