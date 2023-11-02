Jon Rahm pulls out of of TGL golf league

Jon Rahm will not take part in the inaugural season of TGL after withdrawing from the first-year indoor hybrid-golf league.

Rahm's name and likeness were removed from the TGL website in somewhat stealth fashion, but internet sleuths noticed he was no longer on the roster of 24 players for the six-team league that is set to start in January out of a purpose-built facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. A tweet Rahm sent sharing his excitement about joining the league had also been deleted, indicating Rahm was no longer taking part in the league.

TGL confirmed Rahm withdrew via statement on Thursday morning.

"Jon is one of the most talented players in the game and we will miss him during the inaugural TGL season.We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon’s choice and wish him well," said the statement.



TGL said a new player replacing Rahm will be announced soon.

Rahm released his own statement, confirming his withdrawal.

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," he said on X. "While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone envolved (sic) and may the best team win!"

Many fans suggested this move could suggest Rahm would be signing with LIV Golf for 2024 and beyond. The TGL and Rahm statements suggests Rahm might have simply realized he had too many professional commitments to balance out his personal life, including being a father of two.

Rahm was one of the high-profile names announced by TGL as connected to the team golf concept. This week, TGL started announcing the signings of players to specific teams, with Justin Thomas joining Atlanta Drive GC and Collin Morikawa signing with Los Angeles Golf Club.

The Boston Common team announced its four-player team on Thursday, with Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton banding together.