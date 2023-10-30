2023 World Wide Technology Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 World Wide Technology Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship preview

The World Wide Technology Championship is this week, and the FedEx Fall moves to Mexico and a new venue as the tournament moves away from Playa del Carmen to Baja California and the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal. This is a desert-style course with wide fairways and lots of aim bunkers. The greens are big, and the wind is really the best and only defense for the resort course.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig crushes the ball, and he's been sniffing a PGA Tour win while already enjoying a great fall.

2. Sahith Theegala: Theegala is already a winner this fall, and he's playing the tournament likely because he thinks he can bag another.

3. Cameron Young: Young started to put it together toward the end of the season, and he's coming to a tournament where he can bomb the hell out of it.

4. J.J. Spaun: Spaun has a pair of top-11 finishes this fall, and he's been a money-making machine since the Travelers Championship. Also there should be a comp to the Valero Texas Open.

5. Beau Hossler: Hossler has been the best player in the fall in terms of consistency, so why not continue the ride?

7. Thomas Detry: Detry is going to have shorter odds here this week because he's a longer hitter, but he hasn't been racking up as many high finishes lately as his peers above him on this list.

8. Luke List: List won the Sanderson Farms in a five-way playoff, and then he followed it up with a T-18 at Las Vegas. It probably continues.

9. Stephan Jaeger: The guy hasn't missed a cut since April. Lots of top-25 finishes. Few threats to win.

10. Lucas Glover: Glover would be higher up on this list a few months ago, back when he was winning two in a row on the PGA Tour. But he hasn't played since East Lake.