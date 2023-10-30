2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.
The PGA Tour Champions betting co-favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +550 betting odds.
Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 11-to-1 (+900).
Ernie Els, David Toms, Jerry Kelly and Y.E. Yang are at 14-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the TimberTech Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Boca Raton, Fla., for the final time in this event's history. Miguel Angel Jimenez loves this venue, as does Bernhard Langer.
2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Padraig Harrington
|550
|Steven Alker
|550
|Bernhard Langer
|1100
|David Toms
|1400
|Ernie Els
|1400
|Jerry Kelly
|1400
|Y.E. Yang
|1400
|Brett Quigley
|1600
|
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1600
|Richard Green
|2200
|K.J. Choi
|2500
|Alex Cejka
|2800
|Thongchai Jaidee
|2800
|Paul Stankowski
|3000
|Vijay Singh
|3000
|Robert Karlsson
|3300
|Rod Pampling
|3300
|
|Justin Leonard
|3500
|Darren Clarke
|5000
|Harrison Frazar
|5000
|Paul Broadhurst
|5000
|Retief Goosen
|5000
|Stephen Ames
|5000
|Joe Durant
|6500
|Mike Weir
|6500
|Steve Flesch
|7500
|
|Paul Goydos
|8000
|Mario Tiziani
|9000
|Colin Montgomerie
|10000
|Dicky Pride
|10000
|Rob Labritz
|10000
|Billy Andrade
|12500
|Charlie Wi
|12500
|Ken Duke
|12500
|Ken Tanigawa
|12500
|
|Mark Hensby
|12500
|Tim O'Neal
|12500
|Tim Petrovic
|12500
|John Huston
|15000
|Rocco Mediate
|15000
|Scott McCarron
|15000
|Scott Parel
|15000
|Stuart Appleby
|15000
|Bob Estes
|20000
|
|Lee Janzen
|20000
|Marco Dawson
|20000
|Glen Day
|25000
|Shane Bertsch
|25000
|Jeff Maggert
|27500
|Scott Dunlap
|27500