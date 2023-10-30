2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

The PGA Tour Champions betting co-favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +550 betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 11-to-1 (+900).

Ernie Els, David Toms, Jerry Kelly and Y.E. Yang are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the TimberTech Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Boca Raton, Fla., for the final time in this event's history. Miguel Angel Jimenez loves this venue, as does Bernhard Langer.

2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds: Outright winner