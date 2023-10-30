2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
10/30/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

The PGA Tour Champions betting co-favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +550 betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 11-to-1 (+900).

Ernie Els, David Toms, Jerry Kelly and Y.E. Yang are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the TimberTech Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Boca Raton, Fla., for the final time in this event's history. Miguel Angel Jimenez loves this venue, as does Bernhard Langer.

2023 TimberTech Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 550
Steven Alker 550
Bernhard Langer 1100
David Toms 1400
Ernie Els 1400
Jerry Kelly 1400
Y.E. Yang 1400
Brett Quigley 1600
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1600
Richard Green 2200
K.J. Choi 2500
Alex Cejka 2800
Thongchai Jaidee 2800
Paul Stankowski 3000
Vijay Singh 3000
Robert Karlsson 3300
Rod Pampling 3300
Justin Leonard 3500
Darren Clarke 5000
Harrison Frazar 5000
Paul Broadhurst 5000
Retief Goosen 5000
Stephen Ames 5000
Joe Durant 6500
Mike Weir 6500
Steve Flesch 7500
Paul Goydos 8000
Mario Tiziani 9000
Colin Montgomerie 10000
Dicky Pride 10000
Rob Labritz 10000
Billy Andrade 12500
Charlie Wi 12500
Ken Duke 12500
Ken Tanigawa 12500
Mark Hensby 12500
Tim O'Neal 12500
Tim Petrovic 12500
John Huston 15000
Rocco Mediate 15000
Scott McCarron 15000
Scott Parel 15000
Stuart Appleby 15000
Bob Estes 20000
Lee Janzen 20000
Marco Dawson 20000
Glen Day 25000
Shane Bertsch 25000
Jeff Maggert 27500
Scott Dunlap 27500

