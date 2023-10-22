2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize money payout is from the $2.1 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia (James Course) in Richmond, Va., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize pool is at $335,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $194,000. The Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,672 for 72nd place.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field is headed by Miguel Angel Jimenez, Vijay Singh, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 72 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic from the correct 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Every player in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 670,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with double points available in the playoffs.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout