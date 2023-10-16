2023 Zozo Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Zozo Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Zozo Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Zozo Championship preview

The Zozo Championship is this week, and the FedEx Fall moves to Japan for the only limited-field, no-cut event of this seven-event series. The field is tremendous given that the fall has been reduced in the way it has.

2023 Zozo Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Sahith Theegala: In this field with top-50 players, Theegala is one of a few to play recently and win. He won at Fortinet, and now the dam is opened.

2. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki has won here, and he takes a tremendous amount of pride in this event.

3. Min Woo Lee: This is probably too high of a ranking for MWL, but he just won on the Asian Tour last week on 30-under total.

4. Sungjae Im: Sungjae hasn't played since the Tour Championship, but he was brilliant in the playoffs and the lead-up.

5. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele was embroiled in Hatgate, so I'm quite curious how he'll respond in his PGA Tour return this week.

6. Cam Davis: Davis has been in the top seven in both of his fall starts, and the better competition this week shouldn't be that big of a deterrent.

7. Eric Cole: Cole is a mega-grinder who almost got there in Vegas with a hell of a final round. Maybe a big breakthrough is incoming.

8. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa was disappointing at the Ryder Cup, and he may be well motivated to get off the schneid this week.

9. Keegan Bradley: The defending champion didn't have the best finish to the season, but he returns to a place with good vibes and looking to prove something after not making the Ryder Cup.

10. Rickie Fowler: Fowler fell off pretty hard after the win in Detroit, and he was not good at the Ryder Cup. However, his resurgence really kicked off here last fall.