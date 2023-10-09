2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shangha, China.
The LPGA Tour betting favorites this week are Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin, who come in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.
Minjee Lee is next best on the list at 9-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.
Lilia Vu is at 11-to-1 and looks to continue runs of great golf.
2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with the LPGA returning to China.
Lilia Vu was over in Asia last week for the Aramco Team Series, finishing T-8, so she's ready to go with no jetlag.
Maja Stark is back post-Solheim Cup, where she played great, but she had struggled to get out of the 70s in recent starts.
Esther Henseleit is worth a look here. She's very hit-and-miss, with good finishes alternating with missed cuts.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!
2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Ruoning Yin
|650
|Xiyu Lin
|650
|Minjee Lee
|900
|Lilia Vu
|1100
|Rose Zhang
|1600
|Carlota Ciganda
|1800
|Danielle Kang
|1800
|Hae Ran Ryu
|1800
|
|Nasa Hataoka
|2000
|Andrea Lee
|2200
|Sei Young Kim
|2200
|A Lim Kim
|2500
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|2500
|Hye Jin Choi
|3000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|3000
|Angel Yin
|3500
|Mi Hyang Lee
|4000
|
|Grace Kim
|5000
|Lydia Ko
|5000
|Maja Stark
|5000
|Yuna Nishimura
|5000
|Alison Lee
|6000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|6000
|Xiaowen Yin
|6500
|Olivia Cowan
|7000
|Anna Nordqvist
|7500
|
|Linnea Strom
|7500
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|8000
|Perrine Delacour
|8000
|Peiyun Chien
|9000
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|10000
|Ruixin Liu
|12500
|Yuting Shi
|12500
|Azahara Munoz
|15000
|Esther Henseleit
|15000
|
|Hinako Shibuno
|15000
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|15000
|Maria Fassi
|15000
|Morgane Metraux
|15000
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|15000
|Frida Kinhult
|20000
|Gina Kim
|20000
|Karis Davidson
|20000
|Lauren Coughlin
|20000
|
|Lucy Li
|20000
|Matilda Castren
|20000
|Minami Katsu
|20000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|20000
|Muni He
|20000
|Zixin Ni
|20000