2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

10/09/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shangha, China.

The LPGA Tour betting favorites this week are Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin, who come in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Minjee Lee is next best on the list at 9-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Lilia Vu is at 11-to-1 and looks to continue runs of great golf.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with the LPGA returning to China.

Lilia Vu was over in Asia last week for the Aramco Team Series, finishing T-8, so she's ready to go with no jetlag.

Maja Stark is back post-Solheim Cup, where she played great, but she had struggled to get out of the 70s in recent starts.

Esther Henseleit is worth a look here. She's very hit-and-miss, with good finishes alternating with missed cuts.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Ruoning Yin 650
Xiyu Lin 650
Minjee Lee 900
Lilia Vu 1100
Rose Zhang 1600
Carlota Ciganda 1800
Danielle Kang 1800
Hae Ran Ryu 1800
Nasa Hataoka 2000
Andrea Lee 2200
Sei Young Kim 2200
A Lim Kim 2500
Ariya Jutanugarn 2500
Hye Jin Choi 3000
Madelene Sagstrom 3000
Angel Yin 3500
Mi Hyang Lee 4000
Grace Kim 5000
Lydia Ko 5000
Maja Stark 5000
Yuna Nishimura 5000
Alison Lee 6000
Patty Tavatanakit 6000
Xiaowen Yin 6500
Olivia Cowan 7000
Anna Nordqvist 7500
Linnea Strom 7500
Chanettee Wannasaen 8000
Perrine Delacour 8000
Peiyun Chien 9000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 10000
Ruixin Liu 12500
Yuting Shi 12500
Azahara Munoz 15000
Esther Henseleit 15000
Hinako Shibuno 15000
Jasmine Suwannapura 15000
Maria Fassi 15000
Morgane Metraux 15000
Pavarisa Yoktuan 15000
Frida Kinhult 20000
Gina Kim 20000
Karis Davidson 20000
Lauren Coughlin 20000
Lucy Li 20000
Matilda Castren 20000
Minami Katsu 20000
Moriya Jutanugarn 20000
Muni He 20000
Zixin Ni 20000

