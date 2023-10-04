Minjee and Min Woo Lee to jointly host WebEx Players Series event on Challenger PGA Tour Australasia

Minjee and Min Woo Lee have come together to host a new professional golf tournament in 2025.

The sibling duo will host the WebEx Players Series Perth event at their home club, Royal Fremantle, as part of the 2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

The event, which features a mixed field of male and female players competing in the same tournament at commensurate tees, will feature on the schedule for both the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia for at least three years.

Minjee has won two major championships as part of her nine LPGA Tour victories, including a recent win in Cincinnati. Min Woo has two DP World Tour titles on his résumé and is moving to the PGA Tour for 2024.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

“Minjee and Min Woo are great ambassadors for the game of golf in Australia, and particularly WA, and our thanks go to both of them for jumping at the opportunity to host the WebEx Players Series Perth," said PGA of Australia Tour Development Manager Kim Felton.

“The WebEx Players Series is all about providing opportunities to our future stars of the game and to have both Minjee and Min Woo host this special event, share their knowledge on how they got to this point is invaluable and something that will no doubt assist our young players follow their footsteps."

In the brief history of the WebEx Players Series, women have won three times in the combined fields, all competing for the same prize money.

“Having Minjee and Min Woo, two of our highest-profile current Australian professionals, involved as hosts of our new Perth event is new ground for the Webex Players Series as it continues to grow into being a key part of our professional tours," WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said.

The first edition of the WebEx Players Series Perth will be played from Jan. 9-12, 2025.