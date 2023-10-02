2023 The Ascendant LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
10/02/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Atthaya Thitikul
The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Celine Boutier and Hyo Joo Kim are next best on the list at 10-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Charley Hull is at 12-to-1 and looks to continue runs of great golf.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The Ascendant LPGA, with the LPGA returning a windy venue in Texas.

Leona Maguire was fabulous at the Solheim Cup and is probably still buzzing from that performance.

Lexi Thompson may have found something to pick up her season after a strong effort in Spain at the Solheim.

Cheyenne Knight has done well at this venue, and she might have a lot to like about her game after a good Solheim debut.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Atthaya Thitikul 900
Celine Boutier 1000
Hyo Joo Kim 1000
Charley Hull 1200
Hae Ran Ryu 1400
Ally Ewing 1600
Leona Maguire 1600
Jenny Shin 2000
Lexi Thompson 2200
A Lim Kim 2500
Cheyenne Knight 2500
Hannah Green 2500
Gaby Lopez 2800
In Gee Chun 2800
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 3000
Eun Hee Ji 4000
Jeongeun Lee6 4000
Yuna Nishimura 4000
Alexa Pano 5000
Chanettee Wannasaen 6000
Mel Reid 6500
Albane Valenzuela 7000
Anne van Dam 7000
Gemme Dryburgh 7000
Nicole Broch Estrup 7000
Arpichaya Yubol 8000
Bianca Pagdanganan 8000
Jaravee Boonchant 8000
Jasmine Suwannapura 8000
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 8000
Yealimi Noh 8000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 10000
Frida Kinhult 10000
Lauren Stephenson 10000
Narin An 10000
So Yeon Ryu 10000
Celine Herbin 12500
Gerina Mendoza 12500
Morgane Metraux 12500
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 12500
Paula Reto 12500
Pornanong Phatlum 12500
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Stacy Lewis 12500
Xiaowen Yin 12500
Gina Kim 15000
Jeongeun Lee5 15000
Karis Davidson 15000
Lindy Duncan 15000
Lucy Li 15000
Minami Katsu 15000
Pernilla Lindberg 15000
Yan Liu 15000
Hinako Shibuno 17500
Marina Alex 17500

