2023 The Ascendant LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Celine Boutier and Hyo Joo Kim are next best on the list at 10-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Charley Hull is at 12-to-1 and looks to continue runs of great golf.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The Ascendant LPGA, with the LPGA returning a windy venue in Texas.

Leona Maguire was fabulous at the Solheim Cup and is probably still buzzing from that performance.

Lexi Thompson may have found something to pick up her season after a strong effort in Spain at the Solheim.

Cheyenne Knight has done well at this venue, and she might have a lot to like about her game after a good Solheim debut.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA betting odds: Outright winner