2023 Cazoo Open de France expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France is here, and we're back with our DP World Tour expert picks and betting tips for the DP World Tour event at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

Every week, we share our DP World Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Cazoo Open de France rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the DP World Tour season.

2023 Cazoo Open de France preview

The Cazoo Open de France is this week, and the DP World Tour has a stop over in France at 2018 Ryder Cup host Le Golf National before moving to Marco Simone for this year's Ryder Cup.

Le Golf National is tricky. There's water everywhere, and the sightlines aren't always obvious. However, without a lot of wind, the place is pretty scorable.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning DP World Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Cazoo Open de France rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Min Woo Lee: His advantage here should be that he doesn't need driver to hit it long enough to get in play safely.

2. Ryan Fox: Foxy is going to be gassed after winning the BMW PGA last week, but he's still been in strong form on tight courses.

3. Tom Kim: Kim is probably playing in part to get a look ahead of the 2024 Olympics, but his ballstriking travels everywhere.

4. Alexander Bjork: I'll take Bjork every time out because of how pure he is from tee to green.

5. Aaron Rai: Rai was a couple of rolls away from winning at Wentworth, and he seems to thrive on these tighter courses.

6. Billy Horschel: Horschel likes a tough driving golf course, and he's been playing well the last month and change.

7. Connor Syme: Syme didn't fare as well as he would've hoped while in contention on Sunday, but his day is coming, and it's coming soon.

8. Thomas Detry: Detry showed out well for the first three days of the BMW PGA, and the Belgian should be back on Page 1 again this week.

9. Rasmus Hojgaard: Wrong Hojgaard for the Ryder Cup team, but he's the right man this week in a lot of ways.

10. Jordan Smith: Smith gets rated too highly every week on the odds board, but he is one of the more consistent players on this tour.