2023 Fortinet Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Fortinet Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Fortinet Championship preview

The Fortinet Championship is this week, and the FedEx Fall debuts, too. It's still not exactly clear how all of this is going to work, but the players who got to the BMW Championship are in the clear for next year while everyone else is left to figure out the top 125 in points and the 51st through 60th place players who get into the first two Signature events of next year.

2023 Fortinet Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Max Homa: Homa was great in the back half of the spring and summer, and I'd expect that to continue this week.

2. Cam Davis: Davis' season ended at the BMW Championship, but he had been in the top 10 in his last three before that.

3. Sahith Theegala: Sahith seems on the rebound, with a couple of top-15 finishes in his playoff starts after a string of three-conseuctive MCs.

4. Stephan Jaeger: The Jaegerbomb has been tremendous throughout this season, finally figuring out the PGA Tour. He smokes bad fields.

5. Justin Thomas: Look, JT was never not making the Ryder Cup team. Now he's gotta do something with the opportunity he's been given.

6. Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia didn't get into the FedEx Cup playoffs because of a weird way of handling back-earned points for new members, but he should be a great player this week.

7. Eric Cole: Cole has been a workhorse all year, and he's made 10 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour, including getting through to the BMW Championship.

8. Beau Hossler: Hossler enjoyed a resurgent season in 2023, and he's been in the top 26 in four of his last five starts.

9. Justin Suh: Suh has been a cut-making machine all year, and he wasn't totally out of action the last month, finishing T-24 at the Omega European Masters.

10. J.J. Spaun: Spaun is in a similar situation to the bottom folks on this top 10 -- making tons of cuts, sprinkling in occasional great finishes.