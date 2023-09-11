2023 BMW PGA Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is here, and we're back with our DP World Tour expert picks and betting tips for the DP World Tour event at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Every week, we share our DP World Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 BMW PGA Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the DP World Tour season.

2023 BMW PGA Championship preview

The BMW PGA Championship is this week, and the DP World Tour comes back to England and the Wentworth Club for their signature event.

The work Ernie Els did in his redesign gets tweaked here and there, but generally speaking, a player who was successful last week at The K Club should see a lot of similarities this week.

2023 BMW PGA Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy found the water three times on Sunday to ruin his chances at the Irish Open, but his golf has been A-list this year.

2. Viktor Hovland: Hovland is the best player on the planet at the moment, having won twice in a row and taking the FedEx Cup. Just his record here is a little off.

3. Shane Lowry: Lowry couldn't quite get there at the Horizon Irish Open, but he may have put an end to a series of three crummy starts.

4. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been suspect throughout the second half of the year, and yet he still shows flashes of being a No. 1 player in the world. Maybe he gets it back in time for Marco Simone.

5. Min Woo Lee: After a couple of so-so starts and sitting out the FedEx Cup playoffs (because he wasn't eligible), he looked great at The K Club.

6. Tommy Fleetwood: There's a slight bias against Fleetwood because he doesn't win in America, but he's been in the top 10 in four of his last five starts.

7. Tom Kim: Kim's superior ballstriking has carried his to a load of money and great finishes throughout the summer.

8. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has played a couple of friendly venues the last times out and been in the top three in both of them. No reason for that not to continue.

9. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg just notched his first win in Switzerland, and his bomber personality will be tested this week again on a tighter course.

10. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton was not good at the Irish Open. Just not good. But he can bounce back.