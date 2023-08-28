2023 Omega European Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Omega European Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Matt Fitzpatrick, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds.
Adrian Meronk and Ludvig Aberg are next best on the list at 16-to-1, along with Nicolai Hojgaard.
Rasmus Hojgaard is 20-to-1 and in good form heading into this run of long-standing classic European-based events.
2023 Omega European Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Omega European Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup team is selected.
Matt Fitzpatrick is here for a reason, as he loves the venue, and he did show out well in the BMW Championship.
Yannik Paul is back at it and had a really nice week in the Czech Republic. The time off post-Open did him well.
Joost Luiten is a bit of a bigger gamble since he's been off for six weeks, but he thrives on these kinds of venues.
2023 Omega European Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|850
|Adrian Meronk
|1600
|Ludvig Aberg
|1600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2000
|Robert MacIntyre
|2200
|Alexander Bjork
|2500
|Matt Wallace
|2500
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|2800
|Jordan Smith
|3000
|Antoine Rozner
|3300
|Justin Suh
|3300
|Victor Perez
|3300
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|4000
|Yannik Paul
|4000
|Adrian Otaegui
|5000
|Calum Hill
|5000
|Ewen Ferguson
|5000
|Joost Luiten
|5000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|5000
|Padraig Harrington
|5000
|Romain Langasque
|5000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|6000
|Marcel Schneider
|6500
|Matthew Southgate
|6500
|Matthieu Pavon
|6500
|Richard Mansell
|6500
|Thriston Lawrence
|6500
|Tom McKibbin
|6500
|Marcus Kinhult
|7000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|7000
|Eddie Pepperell
|7500
|Daniel Hillier
|8000
|Danny Willett
|8000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|8000
|Gavin Green
|8000
|Guido Migliozzi
|8000
|Hennie du Plessis
|8000
|Jayden Schaper
|8000
|Jorge Campillo
|8000
|Marcel Siem
|8000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|8000
|Nathan Kimsey
|8000
|Richie Ramsay
|8000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|8000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|8000
|Sami Valimaki
|8000
|Scott Jamieson
|8000
|Wilco Nienaber
|8000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|9000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|10000
|Edoardo Molinari
|10000
|Kalle Samooja
|10000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|10000
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|11000
|Aaron Cockerill
|12500
|Adrien Saddier
|12500
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|Connor Syme
|12500
|Dale Whitnell
|12500
|Dan Bradbury
|12500
|Marcus Armitage
|12500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|12500
|Matti Schmid
|12500
|Nick Bachem
|12500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|12500
|Simon Forsstrom
|12500
|Ashun Wu
|15000
|John Catlin
|15000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|15000