2023 Omega European Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

08/28/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Matt Fitzpatrick
The 2023 Omega European Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Matt Fitzpatrick, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds.

Adrian Meronk and Ludvig Aberg are next best on the list at 16-to-1, along with Nicolai Hojgaard.

Rasmus Hojgaard is 20-to-1 and in good form heading into this run of long-standing classic European-based events.

2023 Omega European Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Omega European Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup team is selected.

Matt Fitzpatrick is here for a reason, as he loves the venue, and he did show out well in the BMW Championship.

Yannik Paul is back at it and had a really nice week in the Czech Republic. The time off post-Open did him well.

Joost Luiten is a bit of a bigger gamble since he's been off for six weeks, but he thrives on these kinds of venues.

2023 Omega European Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Matt Fitzpatrick 850
Adrian Meronk 1600
Ludvig Aberg 1600
Nicolai Hojgaard 1600
Rasmus Hojgaard 2000
Robert MacIntyre 2200
Alexander Bjork 2500
Matt Wallace 2500
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 2800
Jordan Smith 3000
Antoine Rozner 3300
Justin Suh 3300
Victor Perez 3300
Thorbjorn Olesen 4000
Yannik Paul 4000
Adrian Otaegui 5000
Calum Hill 5000
Ewen Ferguson 5000
Joost Luiten 5000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 5000
Padraig Harrington 5000
Romain Langasque 5000
Alex Fitzpatrick 6000
Marcel Schneider 6500
Matthew Southgate 6500
Matthieu Pavon 6500
Richard Mansell 6500
Thriston Lawrence 6500
Tom McKibbin 6500
Marcus Kinhult 7000
Pablo Larrazabal 7000
Eddie Pepperell 7500
Daniel Hillier 8000
Danny Willett 8000
Fabrizio Zanotti 8000
Gavin Green 8000
Guido Migliozzi 8000
Hennie du Plessis 8000
Jayden Schaper 8000
Jorge Campillo 8000
Marcel Siem 8000
Marcus Helligkilde 8000
Nathan Kimsey 8000
Richie Ramsay 8000
Rikuya Hoshino 8000
Ryo Hisatsune 8000
Sami Valimaki 8000
Scott Jamieson 8000
Wilco Nienaber 8000
Sebastian Soderberg 9000
Alejandro Del Rey 10000
Edoardo Molinari 10000
Kalle Samooja 10000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 10000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 11000
Aaron Cockerill 12500
Adrien Saddier 12500
Andy Sullivan 12500
Connor Syme 12500
Dale Whitnell 12500
Dan Bradbury 12500
Marcus Armitage 12500
Masahiro Kawamura 12500
Matti Schmid 12500
Nick Bachem 12500
Shubhankar Sharma 12500
Simon Forsstrom 12500
Ashun Wu 15000
John Catlin 15000
Tapio Pulkkanen 15000

