2023 Omega European Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Omega European Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Matt Fitzpatrick, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds.

Adrian Meronk and Ludvig Aberg are next best on the list at 16-to-1, along with Nicolai Hojgaard.

Rasmus Hojgaard is 20-to-1 and in good form heading into this run of long-standing classic European-based events.

2023 Omega European Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Omega European Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup team is selected.

Matt Fitzpatrick is here for a reason, as he loves the venue, and he did show out well in the BMW Championship.

Yannik Paul is back at it and had a really nice week in the Czech Republic. The time off post-Open did him well.

Joost Luiten is a bit of a bigger gamble since he's been off for six weeks, but he thrives on these kinds of venues.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Omega European Masters betting odds: Outright winner