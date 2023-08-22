2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

08/22/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Shane Lowry
The 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic.

The DP World Tour betting favorites this week are Adrian Meronk Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, who come in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Adrien Dumont De Chassart is next best on the list at 20-to-1, as he has secured his PGA Tour card for next season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Robert MacIntyre is 25-to-1 and in good form.

2023 D+D Real Czech Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the D+D Real Czech Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup team is selected.

Alexander Bjork is always a strong play, and I'll keep recommending him.

Matti Schmid is a player I like, and he has potential, albeit unfulfilled so far.

Eddie Pepperell may be worth a look after a great week in Northern Ireland.

2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Adrian Meronk 1400
Ludvig Aberg 1400
Nicolai Hojgaard 1400
Shane Lowry 1400
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 2200
Robert MacIntyre 2500
Rasmus Hojgaard 2800
Alexander Bjork 3500
Thorbjorn Olesen 4000
Victor Perez 4000
Wilco Nienaber 4000
Antoine Rozner 4500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 4500
Padraig Harrington 4500
Yannik Paul 4500
Eddie Pepperell 5000
Matt Wallace 5000
Adrian Otaegui 5500
Gavin Green 5500
Thriston Lawrence 5500
Alex Fitzpatrick 6000
Grant Forrest 6000
Julien Guerrier 6000
Sean Crocker 6000
Matti Schmid 6500
Maximilian Kieffer 6500
Nathan Kimsey 6600
Daniel Brown 7000
Marcel Siem 7000
Matthew Jordan 7000
Pablo Larrazabal 7500
David Law 8000
Jayden Schaper 8000
Hennie du Plessis 9000
Jorge Campillo 9000
Paul Waring 9000
Sami Valimaki 9000
Scott Jamieson 9000
Sebastian Soderberg 9000
Adrien Saddier 10000
Kalle Samooja 10000
Marcel Schneider 10000
Ryo Hisatsune 10000
Tapio Pulkkanen 10000
Francesco Molinari 11000
Julien Brun 11000
Louis De Jager 11000
Matthew Baldwin 11000
Adri Arnaus 12500
Alejandro Del Rey 12500
Andy Sullivan 12500
Dan Bradbury 12500
Fabrizio Zanotti 12500
Luke Donald 12500
Mike Lorenzo Vera 12500
Renato Paratore 12500
Rikuya Hoshino 12500
Ross Fisher 12500
Callum Shinkwin 13500
David Ravetto 15000
Jeff Winther 15000
Joakim Lagergren 15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 15000
Zander Lombard 15000
Ashun Wu 17500
Dale Whitnell 17500
Edoardo Molinari 17500
Justin Walters 17500
Clement Sordet 20000
John Axelsen 20000

