2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic.

The DP World Tour betting favorites this week are Adrian Meronk Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, who come in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Adrien Dumont De Chassart is next best on the list at 20-to-1, as he has secured his PGA Tour card for next season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Robert MacIntyre is 25-to-1 and in good form.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

2023 D+D Real Czech Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the D+D Real Czech Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup team is selected.

Alexander Bjork is always a strong play, and I'll keep recommending him.

Matti Schmid is a player I like, and he has potential, albeit unfulfilled so far.

Eddie Pepperell may be worth a look after a great week in Northern Ireland.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds: Outright winner