2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic.
The DP World Tour betting favorites this week are Adrian Meronk Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, who come in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Adrien Dumont De Chassart is next best on the list at 20-to-1, as he has secured his PGA Tour card for next season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Robert MacIntyre is 25-to-1 and in good form.
2023 D+D Real Czech Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the D+D Real Czech Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup team is selected.
Alexander Bjork is always a strong play, and I'll keep recommending him.
Matti Schmid is a player I like, and he has potential, albeit unfulfilled so far.
Eddie Pepperell may be worth a look after a great week in Northern Ireland.
2023 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Adrian Meronk
|1400
|Ludvig Aberg
|1400
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1400
|Shane Lowry
|1400
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|2200
|Robert MacIntyre
|2500
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2800
|Alexander Bjork
|3500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|4000
|Victor Perez
|4000
|Wilco Nienaber
|4000
|Antoine Rozner
|4500
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|4500
|Padraig Harrington
|4500
|Yannik Paul
|4500
|Eddie Pepperell
|5000
|Matt Wallace
|5000
|Adrian Otaegui
|5500
|Gavin Green
|5500
|Thriston Lawrence
|5500
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|6000
|Grant Forrest
|6000
|Julien Guerrier
|6000
|Sean Crocker
|6000
|Matti Schmid
|6500
|Maximilian Kieffer
|6500
|Nathan Kimsey
|6600
|Daniel Brown
|7000
|Marcel Siem
|7000
|Matthew Jordan
|7000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|7500
|David Law
|8000
|Jayden Schaper
|8000
|Hennie du Plessis
|9000
|Jorge Campillo
|9000
|Paul Waring
|9000
|Sami Valimaki
|9000
|Scott Jamieson
|9000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|9000
|Adrien Saddier
|10000
|Kalle Samooja
|10000
|Marcel Schneider
|10000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|10000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|10000
|Francesco Molinari
|11000
|Julien Brun
|11000
|Louis De Jager
|11000
|Matthew Baldwin
|11000
|Adri Arnaus
|12500
|Alejandro Del Rey
|12500
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|Dan Bradbury
|12500
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|12500
|Luke Donald
|12500
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|12500
|Renato Paratore
|12500
|Rikuya Hoshino
|12500
|Ross Fisher
|12500
|Callum Shinkwin
|13500
|David Ravetto
|15000
|Jeff Winther
|15000
|Joakim Lagergren
|15000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|15000
|Zander Lombard
|15000
|Ashun Wu
|17500
|Dale Whitnell
|17500
|Edoardo Molinari
|17500
|Justin Walters
|17500
|Clement Sordet
|20000
|John Axelsen
|20000