2023 CPKC Women's Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
08/22/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 CPKC Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Minjee Lee, Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda are next best on the list at 14-to-1, with the championship welcoming one of the strongest non-major fields of the year.

Celine Boutier and Linn Grant are both at 16-to-1 and lead the European charge.

2023 CPKC Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the CPKC Women's Open, with the LPGA returning to the western portion of Canada.

Linn Grant is a great player to pick this week on a tougher golf course, and Nasa Hataoka should be a current form play as well.

Angel Yin could be an intriguing play given her major form this year and her length being an advantage at this venue.

Gaby Ruffels isn't enough of a long shot, probably, but she has won three times on the Epson Tour this year.

2023 CPKC Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hyo Joo Kim 1100
Minjee Lee 1400
Nelly Korda 1400
Rose Zhang 1400
Celine Boutier 1600
Linn Grant 1600
Jin Young Ko 2000
Nasa Hataoka 2000
Xiyu Lin 2000
Brooke Henderson 2200
Lilia Vu 2200
Ayaka Furue 2500
Yuka Saso 2500
Allisen Corpuz 3000
Georgia Hall 3300
Megan Khang 3300
Ruoning Yin 3300
Angel Yin 4000
Gabriela Ruffels 4000
Hae Ran Ryu 4000
Carlota Ciganda 5000
Hye Jin Choi 5000
Jennifer Kupcho 5500
Lydia Ko 5500
Ally Ewing 6000
Ashleigh Buhai 6600
In Gee Chun 6600
Madelene Sagstrom 6600
Maja Stark 6600
Ariya Jutanugarn 8000
Cheyenne Knight 8000
Danielle Kang 8000
Grace Kim 8000
Lexi Thompson 8000
Patty Tavatanakit 8000
Sei Young Kim 8000
Stephanie Kyriacou 8000
Andrea Lee 10000
Gemma Dryburgh 10000
Hannah Green 10000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 10000
Ryann O'Toole 10000
Alison Lee 11000
Jasmine Suwannapura 12500
Jeongeun Lee6 12500
Na Rin An 12500
Alena Sharp 15000
Azahara Munoz 15000
Su Oh 15000
Yuna Nishimura 15000

