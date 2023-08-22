2023 CPKC Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 CPKC Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Minjee Lee, Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda are next best on the list at 14-to-1, with the championship welcoming one of the strongest non-major fields of the year.

Celine Boutier and Linn Grant are both at 16-to-1 and lead the European charge.

2023 CPKC Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the CPKC Women's Open, with the LPGA returning to the western portion of Canada.

Linn Grant is a great player to pick this week on a tougher golf course, and Nasa Hataoka should be a current form play as well.

Angel Yin could be an intriguing play given her major form this year and her length being an advantage at this venue.

Gaby Ruffels isn't enough of a long shot, probably, but she has won three times on the Epson Tour this year.

2023 CPKC Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner