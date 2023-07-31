2023 Wyndham Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Wyndham Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Wyndham Championship preview

We have reached the end of the line for the PGA Tour regular season, and it again ends in Greensboro at the Wyndham Championship.

Sedgefield Country Club is a great Donald Ross design that has given us a whole boatload of unexpected champions over the years. Now with the playoff cutoff at the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, this event has some added juice.

2023 Wyndham Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Hideki Matsuyama: A fan of the venue and the event, Matsuyama has been playing very well the last few months -- and a little under the radar.

2. Denny McCarthy: It's time for Denny to get himself a PGA Tour win, and he's been building to it for the last few years.

3. Sungjae Im: Im has faced an off year in 2023, but he comes to a place he likes and has been in the top nine in three of the last four years.

4. Russell Henley: This is a Henley special, with three top-nine finishes in the last three years of this tournament.

5. Si Woo Kim: SWK won here in a blowout in 2016 and has been a consistent contender here over the years.

6. Sam Burns: Burns has been a little erratic in the back half of the year in terms of starts and quality of play, but his Bermuda experience is great.

7. JT Poston: He YOLO'd last week in the Twin Cities to cost himself quite a bit of money, but he's a past champion here and has to feel better about his game.

8. Shane Lowry: Generally been playing very well, and the Open MC may throw people off his scent.

9. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg may be gassed here. It seems to show more in his game recently. Still, he has a young reserve that maybe his peers don't.

10. Justin Thomas: At this point, I'm not sure Thomas should be in the top 10, but this is a back-against-the-wall situation, so I expect an uptick in trend.