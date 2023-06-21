PGA Tour veteran Bo Van Pelt has a new, unique app that ties into the golf viewing experience

If you've ever been to a golf tournament on a major professional tour, you've probably hung out with some buddies on a par 3 and wagered with each other over which player in each group will hit their tee shot closest to the pin.

It's a great little side game to play while watching the best in the world absolutely pelt pins with golf balls all day long.

Now, PGA Tour veteran Bo Van Pelt is launching a game that takes that fun experience and turns it into an app with some potentially lucrative conseqences.

The new app, which was developed along with an Oklahoma-based development firm called Freeform, is called RabbitCards. The app offers fans the opportunity to compete in contests where they try to predict the results of virtual closest-to-the-pin contests featuring PGA Tour pros at that week's tournament. The app uses PGA Tour ShotLink data to determine the outcome of each contest. The contests are played by round, grouped by hole and match up specific players in separate contests. Users make their guesses, and they're awarded points for their winning picks, which can be made with the help of player bios and stats profiles.

The free app launches officially this week at the Travelers Championship, and it will feature contests with prizes from Callaway Golf, as well as chances to win autographed golf bags and personalized messages from PGA Tour players.

RabbitCards is available for iOS right now.