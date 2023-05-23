2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
05/23/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+700).

Stewart Cink is at 17-to-2 betting odds.

This week, we have the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to the home of the PGA of America in Texas to play the first major championship of many that will land on this Gil Hanse course.

2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 400
Padraig Harrington 700
Stewart Cink 850
Steven Alker 1000
Ernie Els 1400
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1400
Bernhard Langer 2000
Jerry Kelly 2000
David Toms 2500
Stephen Ames 2800
Alex Cejka 3000
Robert Karlsson 4000
Adilson Da Silva 5000
Kevin Sutherland 5000
Mark Hensby 5000
Paul Broadhurst 5000
Paul Stankowski 5000
Darren Clarke 6000
Justin Leonard 6000
Katsumasa Miyamoto 6000
Retief Goosen 6000
Thongchai Jaidee 6000
Thomas Bjorn 6500
Charlie Wi 7000
Richard Green 7000
Colin Montgomerie 7500
Ken Tanigawa 7500
Arjun Atwal 8000
Brian Smock 8000
K.J. Choi 8000
Paul Goydos 8000
Brett Quigley 10000
Kris Blanks 10000
Mike Weir 10000
Rod Pampling 10000
Brian Gay 12500
Hiroyuki Fujita 12500
Ken Duke 12500
Marco Dawson 12500
Mark Brown 12500
Prayad Marksaeng 12500
Steve Flesch 12500
Vijay Singh 12500
Andre Stolz 15000
Bob Estes 15000
Y.E. Yang 15000
Clark Dennis 17500
Davis Love III 17500
Dicky Pride 17500
James Kingston 17500
Jim Furyk 17500
Stuart Appleby 17500
Michael Jonzon 20000
Phillip Archer 20000
Rocco Mediate 20000
Scott Parel 20000
Billy Andrade 22500
Joakim Haeggman 22500
Keiichiro Fukabori 22500
Peter Baker 22500

