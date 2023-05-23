2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds.
Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+700).
Stewart Cink is at 17-to-2 betting odds.
This week, we have the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to the home of the PGA of America in Texas to play the first major championship of many that will land on this Gil Hanse course.
2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steve Stricker
|400
|Padraig Harrington
|700
|Stewart Cink
|850
|Steven Alker
|1000
|Ernie Els
|1400
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1400
|Bernhard Langer
|2000
|Jerry Kelly
|2000
|David Toms
|2500
|Stephen Ames
|2800
|Alex Cejka
|3000
|Robert Karlsson
|4000
|Adilson Da Silva
|5000
|Kevin Sutherland
|5000
|Mark Hensby
|5000
|Paul Broadhurst
|5000
|Paul Stankowski
|5000
|Darren Clarke
|6000
|Justin Leonard
|6000
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|6000
|Retief Goosen
|6000
|Thongchai Jaidee
|6000
|Thomas Bjorn
|6500
|Charlie Wi
|7000
|Richard Green
|7000
|Colin Montgomerie
|7500
|Ken Tanigawa
|7500
|Arjun Atwal
|8000
|Brian Smock
|8000
|K.J. Choi
|8000
|Paul Goydos
|8000
|Brett Quigley
|10000
|Kris Blanks
|10000
|Mike Weir
|10000
|Rod Pampling
|10000
|Brian Gay
|12500
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|12500
|Ken Duke
|12500
|Marco Dawson
|12500
|Mark Brown
|12500
|Prayad Marksaeng
|12500
|Steve Flesch
|12500
|Vijay Singh
|12500
|Andre Stolz
|15000
|Bob Estes
|15000
|Y.E. Yang
|15000
|Clark Dennis
|17500
|Davis Love III
|17500
|Dicky Pride
|17500
|James Kingston
|17500
|Jim Furyk
|17500
|Stuart Appleby
|17500
|Michael Jonzon
|20000
|Phillip Archer
|20000
|Rocco Mediate
|20000
|Scott Parel
|20000
|Billy Andrade
|22500
|Joakim Haeggman
|22500
|Keiichiro Fukabori
|22500
|Peter Baker
|22500