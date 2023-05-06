First Off: US nearly advancing at International Crown; PGA Tour course vandalized; Asian Tour event shortened

Welcome to First Off, my new daily recap and reaction feature for Golf News Net members. Catch up on everything happening in the golf world each morning in an easy-to-consume format with commentary -- and sometimes insight -- to get your day started.

The US set to advance in the International Crown Detroit Golf Club greens vandalized; PGA Tour scrambling Asian Tour event shortened to 54 holes

US set to advance in International Crown

With one full day of matches left to go in pool play, three of four semifinal spots in the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown have been determined. Australia, Sweden and Thailand have already claimed places in the final four in the nation-based team event on the LPGA schedule, played this year at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Those three countries have each gone undefeated and earned four points out of a possible four in the first two days of fourballs match play.

Thailand and Australia swept their opponents on the first two days (they play each other today) out of Pool B, while Sweden has swept their matches in Pool A.

The United States is primed to be the final team to advance from the eight-team, two-pool round-robin round. They've earned 3 points so far, and the US side needs a half-point from two matches with Sweden today to advance. They can also advance if China doesn't sweep England.

Assuming the US gets through, they'll play the opposite seed from the other pool in the semifinal round, where there are two singles matches and an alternate-shot match to determine the two teams that will advance to Sunday afternoon's final.

Detroit Golf Club greens vandalized; PGA Tour scrambling

Two greens, Nos. 11 and 12, at Detroit Golf Club's North Course were vandalized in mid-April with an herbacide applied in a wavy distribution on the putting surfaces, according to the Detroit News.

Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, tells The News that the two vandalized greens at Detroit Golf Club are expected to be in "perfect condition" by the time the PGA Tour comes to town late next month.https://t.co/fXND6zseut pic.twitter.com/buAvgRK1m8 — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) May 4, 2023

The application caused damage to the green that is being treated by the club's agronomy staff. However, with Detroit being further north, the turf recovery is dependent on a surge in temperature. And we're just a few months out from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which will be played there June 29 through July 2.

The club seems confident that the putting surfaces will be totally fine by the time the tournament arrives, but it was no doubt a scare.

Asian Tour event shortened to 54 holes

No, this isn't going to be some joke about LIV. The Asian Tour's GS Caltex Maekyung Open in South Korea has been reduced to 54 holes after Saturday's third round was washed out at Namseoul Country Club, located in Seoul.

Only a handful of groups teed off Saturday morning when play eventually started at 11.30 a.m. local time, before the round was cancelled 40 minutes later.

“Because we have had rain since last night, the bunkers and the fairways are full of water, so after discussing the situation with the Korean Golf Association we decided the course is unplayable. We will start round three on Sunday and we will complete the tournament in 54 holes," said Chokchai Boonprasert, Tournament Director, Asian Tour.

This marks the second time in six weeks that an Asian Tour event has been reduced to 54 holes. Taichi Kho won the World City Championship at the Hong Kong Golf Club after the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.