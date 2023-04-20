adidas Golf’s Fairway Collection celebrates women in the game with styles for all

adidas Golf has taken strides in recent years to improve and increase their commitment to the environment. Now, they're affirming their commitment to female golfers and creating apparel that is designed by women.

Worn by Rose Zhang as she won the Augusta National Women's Amateur and by Xander Schauffele at the Masters, the [Fair]way Floral Collection was fully inspired and designed by women at adidas Golf. This group incorporated a print of the amaryllis flower, which symbolizes self-confidence, and chose a coral colorway as an association with optimism.

The collection features four items for women and one polo for men, which was worn by Schauffele. The women’s range features a skort, sleeve and sleeveless polo, and dress. A women’s Zoysia footwear model and accessories featuring the design will also be available in select markets.

“This entire collection represents our commitment as a brand to female golfers everywhere, so we wanted to create a vibrant print design that reflected the community it’s made for,” said Jennie Ko, director of apparel design, adidas Golf. “That’s why we embedded such a meaningful flower and color for our print, as it symbolizes self-confidence, strength and determination, all perfect descriptors for those who are leading the change in women’s golf.”

“It’s rare that a brand is so committed to female golfers and the women’s game and that’s something I’ve noticed adidas is all-in on,” said Zhang. “I’m proud to wear the collection this week because it celebrates and inspires the amazing community of women that love this sport.”