Thai Mixed series to feature WPGA Tour Australasia, ISPS Handa PGA Tour Australasia players

The WPGA Tour of Australasia and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia have become partners in the 2023 Thailand Mixed series, hosted by TrustGolf.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia has agreed to become a co-sanctioning partner of the five-event series played across May, June and September. As part of the deal, WPGA Tour members will slot into 30 of the 60 available women’s spots alongside the 60 men in the 120-player fields.

As many as 30 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia members will also get to play in the five events, which have a combined purse of $750,000.

WPGA Tour CEO Karen Lunn said that this was an important moment in the history of the WPGA Tour.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with TrustGolf, with the Thailand Mixed series aligning perfectly with our strategy of providing our WPGA Tour members with more playing opportunities and pathways," said WPGA Tour CEO Karen Lunn. “The synergies between the TrustGolf Thailand Mixed series and Webex Players Series events run here in Australia show that both the WPGA Tour and TrustGolf are organisations prepared to do things outside of the box.

“The work that we are doing with the PGA of Australia, which has seen the operations of the WPGA Tour fall under the banner of the PGA alongside the men’s Tour, has enabled us to enter into agreements such as this knowing that we have the resourcing in place to service such events."

Three of the five TrustGolf Series events last year were won by women professionals, so having this mixed series has proven fruitful.

The first two events will be held in May 2023, with the third and fourth events coming in June. The TrustGolf Thailand Mixed Series Final will be held in September 2023.