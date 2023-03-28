LPGA Tour returns to Malaysia with Maybank Championship

The LPGA Tour is coming back to Malaysia.

The Tour and and Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups, have announced the inaugural Maybank Championship will be played Oct. 26-29, 2023, at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Malaysia. The 78-player field will compete for a $3 million purse, marking one of the larger non-major purses on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Maybank has been a sponsor of several professional golf events in Malaysia, including on the DP World Tour. The new agreement with the LPGA Tour is a multi-year arrangement.

“The LPGA is excited to bring women’s professional golf back to Malaysia for the first time in six years thanks to Maybank’s incredible support,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

“The LPGA and Maybank’s shared values around elevating and empowering women make this an important partnership for us in this region of the world. Maybank is further demonstrating their commitment to women and our athletes by providing the largest prize fund of our Asian events and a world-class environment.”

Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC), owned and managed by Sime Darby Property Berhad, a former LPGA Tour sponsor, will host the event on its West Course. The club hosted the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic from 2013-18 on the same course and the Maybank Malaysian Open on the DP World Tour from 2010-15.

“Over the years, the Maybank Championship has successfully achieved its main intent of elevating ASEAN on a global stage in sports. Now, we see that the way forward in the evolution is to champion inclusivity of the sport in the region,” said Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Maybank during the launch at KLGCC.

“With the LPGA, we have found a partner that is committed to ensuring that golf courses are an equitable place for everyone, and we are proud to stand alongside this association in realising their vision to help grow the women’s game and provide equal opportunities for girls and women of all ages.”

The Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia was played from 2010-2017, which included winners like Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Cristie Kerr and Shanshan Feng.

"As a golfer who is proud to represent Malaysia around the world, I'm more than excited to have the LPGA Tour at Kuala Lumpur once again this October," said Kelly Tan, two-time Olympian and LPGA Player Director.

"I believe having a company like Maybank involved with the LPGA is a huge opportunity to help promote and continue developing the game of golf in Malaysia, and I'm thrilled that golf fans in my home country will have the opportunity to watch the world's best women professional golfers compete up close."