2023 Valspar Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Valspar Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Valspar Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Valspar Championship preview

The Valspar Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour moves over to Innisbrook for a bit of a week off after the last few crazy weeks. The Copperhead is an exacting course that demands performance everywhere.

2023 Valspar Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Sam Burns: Burns almost has to be No. 1 given that he's won here two years in a row.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth seems to be finding some kind of form. I don't know if that's winning form right now, but it seems good.

3. Justin Rose: Rose is probably too high on this board, given that he missed his last two cuts prior to last week, but I think he can thrive this week.

4. Justin Thomas: Thomas feels somewhat unreliable at the moment, and I thought he was going to crush it last week to jump out of a funk.

5. Keegan Bradley: Bradley put up a big number in Round 2 at The Players to drop off the cut, but his ballstriking should be a plus this week with much less water in play.

6. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood isn't playing brilliant golf, but perhaps his weekend at The Players can be a catalyst.

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: I want Fitz to be higher on this list, but his ballstriking is just not as good this year as last year, and that's a problem.

8. Ben Griffin: Might be a tough week for the former loan officer given the state of the banking industry, but he's been playing great.

9. Justin Suh: Suh is playing tremendous golf. Cutmaker. Been in the top six in two of his last three starts.

10. Gary Woodland: Woodland is a HFC play this week. He throws in some great finishes and a whole ton of T-60-somethings.