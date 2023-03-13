2023 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.
Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 9-to-2 (+450).
Bernhard Langer and Robert Karlsson are at 14-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Hoag Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to California, with Newport Beach proving one of the longest-running stops for the tour. Langer could win here, and so could Fred Couples.
2023 Hoag Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steve Stricker
|350
|Padraig Harrington
|450
|Bernhard Langer
|1400
|Robert Karlsson
|1400
|David Toms
|1600
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1600
|Ernie Els
|1800
|Fred Couples
|1800
|Retief Goosen
|1800
|Alex Cejka
|2500
|Mark Hensby
|2500
|Kevin Sutherland
|2800
|Thongchai Jaidee
|2800
|Richard Green
|3000
|Doug Barron
|4000
|Paul Broadhurst
|4000
|Darren Clarke
|4500
|Brett Quigley
|5000
|Brian Gay
|5000
|Jim Furyk
|5000
|Mike Weir
|5000
|Vijay Singh
|5500
|Ken Duke
|6000
|Justin Leonard
|6500
|Lee Janzen
|6500
|Scott Parel
|6500
|KJ Choi
|7000
|Paul Goydos
|7000
|Rod Pampling
|7000
|Colin Montgomerie
|8000
|Y.E. Yang
|9000
|Steve Flesch
|10000
|Gene Sauers
|12500
|Marco Dawson
|12500
|Scott McCarron
|12500
|Davis Love III
|15000
|Tim Petrovic
|17500
|Woody Austin
|17500
|John Huston
|20000
|Rocco Mediate
|20000
|Bob Estes
|22500
|Kirk Triplett
|22500
|Rob Labritz
|25000
|Stuart Appleby
|25000
|Joe Durant
|27500
|Billy Andrade
|30000
|David McKenzie
|30000
|Mario Tiziani
|30000
|Tim Herron
|35000
|Wes Short Jr
|35000
|Shane Bertsch
|40000
|Chris DiMarco
|50000
|Jeff Maggert
|50000
|Jeff Sluman
|50000
|John Daly
|50000
|Scott Verplank
|50000
|Timothy O'Neal
|50000
|Tom Lehman
|50000
|Tom Pernice Jr
|50000
|Mark O'Meara
|60000
|Jay Haas
|75000
|Olin Browne
|75000
|Brian Cooper
|100000
|John Cook
|100000
|John Senden
|100000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|100000
|Notah Begay III
|100000
|Billy Mayfair
|125000
|Corey Pavin
|125000
|David Duval
|200000
|Fred Funk
|200000
|Michael Allen
|200000
|Robert Allenby
|200000
|Sandy Lyle
|250000