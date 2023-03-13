2023 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
03/13/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Steve Stricker


The 2023 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 9-to-2 (+450).

Bernhard Langer and Robert Karlsson are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Hoag Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to California, with Newport Beach proving one of the longest-running stops for the tour. Langer could win here, and so could Fred Couples.

2023 Hoag Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 350
Padraig Harrington 450
Bernhard Langer 1400
Robert Karlsson 1400
David Toms 1600
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1600
Ernie Els 1800
Fred Couples 1800
Retief Goosen 1800
Alex Cejka 2500
Mark Hensby 2500
Kevin Sutherland 2800
Thongchai Jaidee 2800
Richard Green 3000
Doug Barron 4000
Paul Broadhurst 4000
Darren Clarke 4500
Brett Quigley 5000
Brian Gay 5000
Jim Furyk 5000
Mike Weir 5000
Vijay Singh 5500
Ken Duke 6000
Justin Leonard 6500
Lee Janzen 6500
Scott Parel 6500
KJ Choi 7000
Paul Goydos 7000
Rod Pampling 7000
Colin Montgomerie 8000
Y.E. Yang 9000
Steve Flesch 10000
Gene Sauers 12500
Marco Dawson 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Davis Love III 15000
Tim Petrovic 17500
Woody Austin 17500
John Huston 20000
Rocco Mediate 20000
Bob Estes 22500
Kirk Triplett 22500
Rob Labritz 25000
Stuart Appleby 25000
Joe Durant 27500
Billy Andrade 30000
David McKenzie 30000
Mario Tiziani 30000
Tim Herron 35000
Wes Short Jr 35000
Shane Bertsch 40000
Chris DiMarco 50000
Jeff Maggert 50000
Jeff Sluman 50000
John Daly 50000
Scott Verplank 50000
Timothy O'Neal 50000
Tom Lehman 50000
Tom Pernice Jr 50000
Mark O'Meara 60000
Jay Haas 75000
Olin Browne 75000
Brian Cooper 100000
John Cook 100000
John Senden 100000
Jose Maria Olazabal 100000
Notah Begay III 100000
Billy Mayfair 125000
Corey Pavin 125000
David Duval 200000
Fred Funk 200000
Michael Allen 200000
Robert Allenby 200000
Sandy Lyle 250000

