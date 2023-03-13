2023 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 9-to-2 (+450).

Bernhard Langer and Robert Karlsson are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Hoag Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to California, with Newport Beach proving one of the longest-running stops for the tour. Langer could win here, and so could Fred Couples.

2023 Hoag Classic betting odds: Outright winner