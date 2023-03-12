Who is Min Woo Lee? Bio for the 2023 The Players Championship contender

Min Woo Lee is a contender in the final round of the 2023 The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship tournament at TPC Sawgrass. While Scottie Scheffler looks to become the third player to be the Masters and Players champion at the same time, Min Woo Lee could have a huge breakthrough.

Lee is 24 years old, and he is in the field at The Players because he finished two weeks prior to the event in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

For Lee, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Lee was born in Perth, Australia. He did not play college golf, like his sister, Minjee Lee, who is a major champion on the LPGA Tour.

Lee is hitting his prime

Min Woo Lee has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2019.

Lee has won twice on the DP World Tour in the last two years, taking the Scottish Open for his first win on the circuit.

Entering this week, Lee was not ranked in FedEx Cup points (as he's not a PGA Tour member) and ranked 50th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status in the OWGR.

In his personal life, Lee is single.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Lee would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption, as well as three-year berths into the four men's majors. And, according to the 2023 The Players Championship payout, he would win $4.5 million to top it all off.