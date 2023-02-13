2023 Thailand Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Thailand Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand, welcoming 132 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a new one for a DP World Tour that is keen on making its footprint again in Asia, and Robert MacIntyre is the banner player in the field.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in Singapore, keeping a lot of the players the same.

Smith, Hojgaard are betting favorite

The 2023 Thailand Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jordan Spieth and Nicolai Hojgaard, who each come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Robert MacIntyre is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Anotine Rozner and Adrian Otaegui are at 25-to-1

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 Thailand Classic first looks

Sami Valimaki tends to not play well back-to-back, but he did have a strong showing last week in Singapore.

Shubhankar Sharma has shown signs of life of getting back to being a top-100 player.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat is playing a home game this week, so to speak, and he's been in better form.

2023 Thailand Classic betting odds: Outright winner