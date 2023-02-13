2023 Thailand Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
02/13/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 Thailand Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand, welcoming 132 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a new one for a DP World Tour that is keen on making its footprint again in Asia, and Robert MacIntyre is the banner player in the field.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in Singapore, keeping a lot of the players the same.

Smith, Hojgaard are betting favorite

The 2023 Thailand Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jordan Spieth and Nicolai Hojgaard, who each come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Robert MacIntyre is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Anotine Rozner and Adrian Otaegui are at 25-to-1

2023 Thailand Classic first looks

Sami Valimaki tends to not play well back-to-back, but he did have a strong showing last week in Singapore.

Shubhankar Sharma has shown signs of life of getting back to being a top-100 player.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat is playing a home game this week, so to speak, and he's been in better form.

2023 Thailand Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jordan Smith 1800
Nicolai Hojgaard 1800
Robert MacIntyre 2000
Antoine Rozner 2200
Adrian Otaegui 2500
Richard Mansell 2500
Thorbjorn Olesen 2500
Takumi Kanaya 2800
Alexander Bjork 3000
Marcel Schneider 3000
Ashun Wu 3300
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 3300
Sami Valimaki 3300
Marcus Helligkilde 3500
Matthew Jordan 3500
Jason Scrivener 4000
Matthieu Pavon 4000
Grant Forrest 4500
Dale Whitnell 5000
Romain Langasque 5000
Scott Jamieson 5000
Tom McKibbin 5000
Guido Migliozzi 5500
Shubhankar Sharma 5500
Zander Lombard 5500
Andy Sullivan 6000
Connor Syme 6000
Fabrizio Zanotti 6000
Jeunghun Wang 6000
Kazuki Higa 6000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 6000
Sebastian Soderberg 6000
Thriston Lawrence 6000
George Coetzee 6600
Pablo Larrazabal 6600
Taiga Semikawa 6600
Dan Bradbury 7000
Daniel Gavins 7000
Edoardo Molinari 7000
Ewen Ferguson 7000
Gavin Green 7000
Joost Luiten 7000
Marcel Siem 7000
Nathan Kimsey 7000
Paul Waring 7000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 7000
Kalle Samooja 7500
Yannik Paul 7500
Alejandro Del Rey 8000
David Law 8000
Hurly Long 8000
John Catlin 8000
Marcus Armitage 8000
Matthew Southgate 8000
Jeff Winther 9000
Jorge Campillo 9000
Mikko Korhonen 9000
Jamie Donaldson 10000
Masahiro Kawamura 10000
Tapio Pulkkanen 10000
Angel Hidalgo 12500
Clement Sordet 12500
Daniel Brown 12500
Jayden Schaper 12500
Jeong Weon Ko 12500
Joakim Lagergren 12500
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 12500
Louis De Jager 12500
Mike Lorenzo Vera 12500
Ratchanon Chantananuwat 12500
Thongchai Jaidee 12500
Daniel van Tonder 15000

