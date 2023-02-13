2023 Thailand Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Thailand Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand, welcoming 132 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament is a new one for a DP World Tour that is keen on making its footprint again in Asia, and Robert MacIntyre is the banner player in the field.
Many of the players in this field competed last week in Singapore, keeping a lot of the players the same.
Smith, Hojgaard are betting favorite
The 2023 Thailand Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Jordan Spieth and Nicolai Hojgaard, who each come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.
Robert MacIntyre is next best on the table at 20-to-1.
Anotine Rozner and Adrian Otaegui are at 25-to-1
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!
2023 Thailand Classic first looks
Sami Valimaki tends to not play well back-to-back, but he did have a strong showing last week in Singapore.
Shubhankar Sharma has shown signs of life of getting back to being a top-100 player.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat is playing a home game this week, so to speak, and he's been in better form.
2023 Thailand Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jordan Smith
|1800
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1800
|Robert MacIntyre
|2000
|Antoine Rozner
|2200
|Adrian Otaegui
|2500
|Richard Mansell
|2500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|2500
|Takumi Kanaya
|2800
|Alexander Bjork
|3000
|Marcel Schneider
|3000
|Ashun Wu
|3300
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|3300
|Sami Valimaki
|3300
|Marcus Helligkilde
|3500
|Matthew Jordan
|3500
|Jason Scrivener
|4000
|Matthieu Pavon
|4000
|Grant Forrest
|4500
|Dale Whitnell
|5000
|Romain Langasque
|5000
|Scott Jamieson
|5000
|Tom McKibbin
|5000
|Guido Migliozzi
|5500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|5500
|Zander Lombard
|5500
|Andy Sullivan
|6000
|Connor Syme
|6000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|6000
|Jeunghun Wang
|6000
|Kazuki Higa
|6000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|6000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|6000
|Thriston Lawrence
|6000
|George Coetzee
|6600
|Pablo Larrazabal
|6600
|Taiga Semikawa
|6600
|Dan Bradbury
|7000
|Daniel Gavins
|7000
|Edoardo Molinari
|7000
|Ewen Ferguson
|7000
|Gavin Green
|7000
|Joost Luiten
|7000
|Marcel Siem
|7000
|Nathan Kimsey
|7000
|Paul Waring
|7000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|7000
|Kalle Samooja
|7500
|Yannik Paul
|7500
|Alejandro Del Rey
|8000
|David Law
|8000
|Hurly Long
|8000
|John Catlin
|8000
|Marcus Armitage
|8000
|Matthew Southgate
|8000
|Jeff Winther
|9000
|Jorge Campillo
|9000
|Mikko Korhonen
|9000
|Jamie Donaldson
|10000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|10000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|10000
|Angel Hidalgo
|12500
|Clement Sordet
|12500
|Daniel Brown
|12500
|Jayden Schaper
|12500
|Jeong Weon Ko
|12500
|Joakim Lagergren
|12500
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|12500
|Louis De Jager
|12500
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|12500
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|12500
|Thongchai Jaidee
|12500
|Daniel van Tonder
|15000