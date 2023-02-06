2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

02/06/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez


The 2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Jim Furyk and Thongchai Jaidee are at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Trophy Hassan II, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Morocco for the first time since the pandemic started. Dar Es Salam is a really fun property for golf, but it should suit the Europeans who played it in the European Tour career.

2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Miguel Angel Jimenez 650
Bernhard Langer 900
Jim Furyk 1100
Thongchai Jaidee 1100
Alex Cejka 1400
Kevin Sutherland 1600
Brandt Jobe 1800
Stephen Ames 1800
Richard Green 2000
KJ Choi 2200
Retief Goosen 2200
Ken Duke 2500
Paul Broadhurst 2800
Robert Karlsson 2800
Paul Lawrie 3000
Paul Stankowski 3000
Adilson Da Silva 3300
Brett Quigley 3300
Doug Barron 3300
James Kingston 3300
Steve Flesch 3300
Colin Montgomerie 4000
Paul Goydos 4000
Rod Pampling 4000
Harrison Frazar 5000
Scott Parel 5000
Ye Yang 6000
Ken Tanigawa 6600
Mark Hensby 6600
Phillip Price 7000
Marco Dawson 8000
Scott McCarron 8000
Scott Dunlap 9000
Joe Durant 10000
Shane Bertsch 10000
Bob Estes 12500
Kirk Triplett 12500
Rob Labritz 12500
Tim Petrovic 12500
Timothy ONeal 12500
Tom Pernice Jr 15000
Tom Lehman 17500
Wes Short Jr 17500
Billy Andrade 20000
Dicky Pride 20000
Corey Pavin 22500
David Branshaw 22500
David McKenzie 22500
Brian Cooper 25000
Glen Day 25000
Jeff Maggert 25000
John Senden 30000
Tim Herron 30000
Jeff Sluman 35000
Jose Maria Olazabal 35000
Olin Browne 40000
Roger Chapman 40000
Billy Mayfair 50000
Duffy Waldorf 50000
Jesper Parnevik 50000
Santiago Luna 50000
Chris DiMarco 75000
Fred Funk 100000
Robert Allenby 100000
Russ Cochran 100000
Steve Pate 100000

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

