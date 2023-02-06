2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Jim Furyk and Thongchai Jaidee are at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Trophy Hassan II, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Morocco for the first time since the pandemic started. Dar Es Salam is a really fun property for golf, but it should suit the Europeans who played it in the European Tour career.

2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds: Outright winner