2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds.
Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).
Jim Furyk and Thongchai Jaidee are at 11-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Trophy Hassan II, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Morocco for the first time since the pandemic started. Dar Es Salam is a really fun property for golf, but it should suit the Europeans who played it in the European Tour career.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!
2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|650
|Bernhard Langer
|900
|Jim Furyk
|1100
|Thongchai Jaidee
|1100
|Alex Cejka
|1400
|Kevin Sutherland
|1600
|Brandt Jobe
|1800
|Stephen Ames
|1800
|Richard Green
|2000
|KJ Choi
|2200
|Retief Goosen
|2200
|Ken Duke
|2500
|Paul Broadhurst
|2800
|Robert Karlsson
|2800
|Paul Lawrie
|3000
|Paul Stankowski
|3000
|Adilson Da Silva
|3300
|Brett Quigley
|3300
|Doug Barron
|3300
|James Kingston
|3300
|Steve Flesch
|3300
|Colin Montgomerie
|4000
|Paul Goydos
|4000
|Rod Pampling
|4000
|Harrison Frazar
|5000
|Scott Parel
|5000
|Ye Yang
|6000
|Ken Tanigawa
|6600
|Mark Hensby
|6600
|Phillip Price
|7000
|Marco Dawson
|8000
|Scott McCarron
|8000
|Scott Dunlap
|9000
|Joe Durant
|10000
|Shane Bertsch
|10000
|Bob Estes
|12500
|Kirk Triplett
|12500
|Rob Labritz
|12500
|Tim Petrovic
|12500
|Timothy ONeal
|12500
|Tom Pernice Jr
|15000
|Tom Lehman
|17500
|Wes Short Jr
|17500
|Billy Andrade
|20000
|Dicky Pride
|20000
|Corey Pavin
|22500
|David Branshaw
|22500
|David McKenzie
|22500
|Brian Cooper
|25000
|Glen Day
|25000
|Jeff Maggert
|25000
|John Senden
|30000
|Tim Herron
|30000
|Jeff Sluman
|35000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|35000
|Olin Browne
|40000
|Roger Chapman
|40000
|Billy Mayfair
|50000
|Duffy Waldorf
|50000
|Jesper Parnevik
|50000
|Santiago Luna
|50000
|Chris DiMarco
|75000
|Fred Funk
|100000
|Robert Allenby
|100000
|Russ Cochran
|100000
|Steve Pate
|100000