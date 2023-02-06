2023 Singapore Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Singapore Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament is a new one for a DP World Tour that is keen on making its footprint again in Asia, and Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre are the banner players in the field.
Many of the players in this field competed last week in the UAE, meaning they're traveling quite a bit.
MacIntyre, Fox are betting favorite
The 2023 Singapore Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre, who each come into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Jordan Smith next best on the table at 16-to-1 each.
Adri Arnaus is at 20-to-1, while Alexander Bjork is at 22-to-1
2023 Singapore Classic first looks
Rafa Cabrera Bello should get some action this week given how he played in Abu Dhabi and Ras al Khaimah.
John Catlin may be worth a look this week given his years of experience playing the Asian Tour. He hasn't played well to start the season, though.
Johannes Veerman will continue to get some action from me, as I think the American can step up this week after an encouraging T-8 in Dubai.
2023 Singapore Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Robert MacIntyre
|1400
|Ryan Fox
|1400
|Jordan Smith
|1600
|Adri Arnaus
|2000
|Alexander Bjork
|2200
|Adrian Otaegui
|2500
|Antoine Rozner
|3000
|Richard Mansell
|3000
|Johannes Veerman
|4000
|Julien Brun
|4000
|Matthew Jordan
|4000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|4000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|4500
|Marcus Helligkilde
|4500
|Romain Langasque
|4500
|Thriston Lawrence
|4500
|Connor Syme
|5000
|George Coetzee
|5000
|Marcus Kinhult
|5000
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|5000
|Ashun Wu
|5500
|Jayden Schaper
|5500
|Marcel Schneider
|5500
|Ross Fisher
|5500
|Sami Valimaki
|5500
|Ewen Ferguson
|6000
|Matthieu Pavon
|6000
|Scott Jamieson
|6000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|6000
|Calum Hill
|6600
|Dale Whitnell
|6600
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|6600
|Gavin Green
|6600
|Marcus Armitage
|6600
|Maximilian Kieffer
|6600
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|6600
|Richie Ramsay
|6600
|Taiga Semikawa
|6600
|Yannik Paul
|6600
|Andrew Johnston
|7000
|Andy Sullivan
|7000
|Jorge Campillo
|7000
|Kalle Samooja
|7000
|Mikko Korhonen
|7000
|Zander Lombard
|7000
|Dan Bradbury
|7500
|Grant Forrest
|7500
|Jeff Winther
|8000
|John Catlin
|8000
|Julien Guerrier
|8000
|Louis De Jager
|8000
|Matthew Southgate
|8000
|Nathan Kimsey
|8000
|Tom McKibbin
|8000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|9000
|Eddie Pepperell
|10000
|Jamie Donaldson
|10000
|Jeong Weon Ko
|10000
|Marcel Siem
|10000
|Paul Waring
|10000
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|10000
|Wil Besseling
|10000
|Hurly Long
|11000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|12500
|Daniel van Tonder
|12500
|Joakim Lagergren
|12500
|Justin Walters
|12500
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|12500
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|12500
|Daniel Brown
|15000
|Darius van Driel
|15000
|Alexander Levy
|17500
|Oliver Wilson
|17500