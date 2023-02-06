2023 Singapore Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
02/06/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 Singapore Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a new one for a DP World Tour that is keen on making its footprint again in Asia, and Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre are the banner players in the field.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in the UAE, meaning they're traveling quite a bit.

MacIntyre, Fox are betting favorite

The 2023 Singapore Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre, who each come into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Jordan Smith next best on the table at 16-to-1 each.

Adri Arnaus is at 20-to-1, while Alexander Bjork is at 22-to-1

2023 Singapore Classic first looks

Rafa Cabrera Bello should get some action this week given how he played in Abu Dhabi and Ras al Khaimah.

John Catlin may be worth a look this week given his years of experience playing the Asian Tour. He hasn't played well to start the season, though.

Johannes Veerman will continue to get some action from me, as I think the American can step up this week after an encouraging T-8 in Dubai.

2023 Singapore Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Robert MacIntyre 1400
Ryan Fox 1400
Jordan Smith 1600
Adri Arnaus 2000
Alexander Bjork 2200
Adrian Otaegui 2500
Antoine Rozner 3000
Richard Mansell 3000
Johannes Veerman 4000
Julien Brun 4000
Matthew Jordan 4000
Rikuya Hoshino 4000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 4500
Marcus Helligkilde 4500
Romain Langasque 4500
Thriston Lawrence 4500
Connor Syme 5000
George Coetzee 5000
Marcus Kinhult 5000
Niklas Norgaard Moller 5000
Ashun Wu 5500
Jayden Schaper 5500
Marcel Schneider 5500
Ross Fisher 5500
Sami Valimaki 5500
Ewen Ferguson 6000
Matthieu Pavon 6000
Scott Jamieson 6000
Sebastian Soderberg 6000
Calum Hill 6600
Dale Whitnell 6600
Fabrizio Zanotti 6600
Gavin Green 6600
Marcus Armitage 6600
Maximilian Kieffer 6600
Rafa Cabrera Bello 6600
Richie Ramsay 6600
Taiga Semikawa 6600
Yannik Paul 6600
Andrew Johnston 7000
Andy Sullivan 7000
Jorge Campillo 7000
Kalle Samooja 7000
Mikko Korhonen 7000
Zander Lombard 7000
Dan Bradbury 7500
Grant Forrest 7500
Jeff Winther 8000
John Catlin 8000
Julien Guerrier 8000
Louis De Jager 8000
Matthew Southgate 8000
Nathan Kimsey 8000
Tom McKibbin 8000
Masahiro Kawamura 9000
Eddie Pepperell 10000
Jamie Donaldson 10000
Jeong Weon Ko 10000
Marcel Siem 10000
Paul Waring 10000
Ratchanon Chantananuwat 10000
Wil Besseling 10000
Hurly Long 11000
Alejandro Del Rey 12500
Daniel van Tonder 12500
Joakim Lagergren 12500
Justin Walters 12500
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 12500
Tapio Pulkkanen 12500
Daniel Brown 15000
Darius van Driel 15000
Alexander Levy 17500
Oliver Wilson 17500

