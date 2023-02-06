2023 Singapore Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Singapore Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a new one for a DP World Tour that is keen on making its footprint again in Asia, and Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre are the banner players in the field.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in the UAE, meaning they're traveling quite a bit.

MacIntyre, Fox are betting favorite

The 2023 Singapore Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre, who each come into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Jordan Smith next best on the table at 16-to-1 each.

Adri Arnaus is at 20-to-1, while Alexander Bjork is at 22-to-1

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 Singapore Classic first looks

Rafa Cabrera Bello should get some action this week given how he played in Abu Dhabi and Ras al Khaimah.

John Catlin may be worth a look this week given his years of experience playing the Asian Tour. He hasn't played well to start the season, though.

Johannes Veerman will continue to get some action from me, as I think the American can step up this week after an encouraging T-8 in Dubai.

2023 Singapore Classic betting odds: Outright winner