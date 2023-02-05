Facing Monday finish, pro-am shortened and pro cut rules changed at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is heading to a Monday finish after afternoon wind caused a suspension of play that left the 156-professional, 312-player field stuck in the middle of the dual tournaments' third round.

With a Monday finish now certain and a number of players in the field already entered into next week's 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open -- the first open-field designated event of the year -- the PGA Tour has changed the pro-am tournament format and the 54-hole cut line to accommodate the schedule changes.

The PGA Tour has announced the pro-am portion of the tournament will now conclude after 54 holes. There will be no amateurs playing in the final round at Pebble Beach, which will start on Sunday and spill over into Monday. This means the pro-am winners will be decided after the third round is concluded on Sunday.

Typically, the top 25 pro-am teams qualify to play in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday, while the professional tournament cut is to the top 60 players and ties. However, without amateurs being considered for the final-round tee sheet, the PGA Tour has reverted the 54-hole cut line to the standard top 65 players and ties.

During a typical playing of this event, the top 65 pros and ties are paid for their finish and earn FedEx Cup points, even if they fall outside of the top 60 and ties that advance to the final round at Pebble Beach. Now they'll have a chance to move up and earn more money in the final round.

Still, the Monday finish has led to nearly double-digits numbers of players already withdrawing from the tournament. These players are looking to get to TPC Scottsdale and prepare for a big tournament with a $20 million purse.