Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
02/05/2023
Ryan Ballengee


Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers are the winning team at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With a team final round of 5-under 67, Silverman and Rodgers finished at 26-under 189 to beat the team of Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran by a shot.

Charley Hoffman and tennis player Mardy Fish wound up in third place in the shortened event at 23-under total. The event was shortened to 54 holes after the professional event was forced to a Monday finish by weather.

The top 25 teams would typically advance to the Sunday final round, but the schedule change meant there were only three rounds of the competition.

Rodgers is a future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback with the Green Bay Packers. This is Rodgers's first win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The professional competition will finish on Monday, with the top 65 players and ties through three rounds getting to play in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Ryan Ballengee

