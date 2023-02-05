Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers are the winning team at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With a team final round of 5-under 67, Silverman and Rodgers finished at 26-under 189 to beat the team of Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran by a shot.

Charley Hoffman and tennis player Mardy Fish wound up in third place in the shortened event at 23-under total. The event was shortened to 54 holes after the professional event was forced to a Monday finish by weather.

The top 25 teams would typically advance to the Sunday final round, but the schedule change meant there were only three rounds of the competition.

RELATED: 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard

Rodgers is a future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback with the Green Bay Packers. This is Rodgers's first win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The professional competition will finish on Monday, with the top 65 players and ties through three rounds getting to play in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.