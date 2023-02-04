2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
PGA Tour

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

02/04/2023
Ryan Ballengee


The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open is the third PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier, and it's by far the biggest so far.

The fourth tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates three spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The designated tournament, which features a $20 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Southwest section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played February 6, 2023, at McCormick Ranch GC in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the field of 115 players was finalized on February 3 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were eight pre-qualifiers, which is not common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, though, the field is loaded and features several players currently in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings. Former PGA Tour winners aplenty are looking to get a spot in this high-dollar field.

The top three finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier field
  • Leon Acikalin
  • Steve Allan
  • Michael Allen
  • Byeong Hun
  • Alex Aragon
  • Nick Arman
  • Tommi Avant
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Shintaro Ban
  • Blayne Barber
  • Luis Fernando
  • Charlie Beljan
  • Pat Beyhan
  • Michael Blair
  • Zac Blair
  • Jonas Blixt
  • Chris Blystone
  • Cyril Bouniol
  • Zahkai Brown
  • Brian Bullington
  • Yi Cao
  • Jay Card
  • Kevin Chappell
  • Rak Cho
  • Jinho Chung
  • Eric Cole
  • Erik Compton
  • Trevor Cone
  • Chris Crisologo
  • Brian Davis
  • Andrew Dorn
  • Bennett Doyle
  • James Driscoll
  • Jared du Toit
  • Briggs Duce
  • Eric Dugas
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Riley Elmes
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Austin Fletcher
  • Nicolo Galletti
  • Robert Garrigus
  • Josh Gilkison
  • Michael Gligic
  • Mason Glinski
  • Will Gordon
  • Tano Goya
  • Ryan Grider
  • Ben Griffin
  • Danny Guise
  • Harry Hall
  • Cole Hammer
  • Nick Hardy
  • Sam Harned
  • Scott Harrington
  • Berk Harvey
  • Noah Hofman
  • Zihao Jin
  • Kyle Jones
  • Jeffrey Kang
  • Sung Kang
  • Jonathan Kaye
  • Luke Kelly
  • Justin Kim
  • Tripp Kinney
  • Peter Kuest
  • Andrew Loupe
  • Jamie Lovemark
  • Stuart MacDonald
  • Brendan MacDougal
  • Jack Maguire
  • George Markham
  • Matt Marshall
  • Erik Matthewson
  • Drew McCain
  • Eric McCardle
  • Logan McCracken
  • Jake McCrory
  • Parker Mclachlin
  • Andre Metzger
  • Grayson Murray
  • Joe Neuheisel
  • Chris Nido
  • Vincent Norrman
  • Sean O’Hair
  • Danny Ochoa
  • Derek Oland
  • Nicolas Paez
  • Charles Porter
  • Zach Robbins
  • Kevin Roy
  • Carson Schaake
  • Josh Sedeno
  • Manav Shah
  • Hayden Springer
  • Jake Staiano
  • Sam Stevens
  • Ryan Sullivan
  • Ben Taylor
  • DJ Trahan
  • Martin Trainer
  • Jack Trent
  • Austen Truslow
  • Bo Van Pelt
  • Dalton Ward
  • Trevor Werbylo
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Brett White
  • Joseph Winslow
  • Chase Wright
  • Dylan Wu
  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju
  • Carson Young
  • Kevin Yu
  • Carl Yuan

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.