Two days after winning at Torrey Pines, Max Homa plays in a low-stakes Monday skins game

Max Homa is one of the most likable people in golf, and his rise from social media-savvy pro on the fringes to six-time PGA Tour winner has only endeared him more to millions of fans.

Homa, though, hasn't let all the success go to his head. He's still a guy who genuinely loves golf and competition like so many weekend warriors who dream for his career. What Homa did just on Monday is just another example of how much the California-born player can't get enough golf.

Following his win in the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, Homa traveled back to Arizona, where he now calls home with his wife Lacey and son. Following a day of rest, celebration and probably a bit of relaxation, Homa got right back at it on Monday as he went to publicly accessible Papago Golf Club to compete in their Monday skins game.

And, you know what? He won. Homa shot 67 to win by a shot and take home $400 for winning the 18-hole competition outright among the competing field. Homa didn't pick off a skin, though there were five made for $332.80 each one. Homa's back-nine 31, though, did earn him $60 in the low-nine game for the lowest back-nine score. Homa also earned a spiffy $80.50 for finishing tied for second in combined par-3 score at 1-under total.

Oh I have video proof too https://t.co/xsSFI0WVBG pic.twitter.com/7sVOTKC9UK — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) January 31, 2023

Sure, Homa won $1,566,000 for taking the title at Torrey Pines, but that doesn't mean the $540.50 he collected from his Monday play meant anything less to him. The guy just loves to compete. Besides, with a young son, he knows diapers are expensive.

The next big step for Homa is toward contending in major championships, as he hasn't yet posted a top-10 finish in a major in his career (though he did finish T-13 in the PGA Championship in 2022). However, after winning a big, brawny Torrey Pines in difficult scoring conditions, perhaps Homa is as ready as ever to make a bigger leap.