2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

01/30/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The DP World Tour logo


The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the third 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a drop off of sorts from the Rolex Series events that preceded it the last two weeks, but Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk are the banner players in the field.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in Dubai, meaning they're already acclimated to any time changes and weather changes.

Meronk, Perez are betting favorite

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez, who each come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Ryan Fox are next best on the table at 20-to-1 each.

Nicolai Hojgaard is on 28-to-1 to round out the Hojgaard boys, who have liked this venue.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship first looks

Nicolai Hojgaard could make an interest horse-for-course play this week and is worth a look.

Callum Shinkwin did a great job in Dubai and has some juice here for a guy who finished fourth last week.

Dan Bradbury showed out well in Dubai and has already won this season. Has to be riding high still.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Adrian Meronk 1800
Victor Perez 1800
Rasmus Hojgaard 2000
Ryan Fox 2000
Nicolai Hojgaard 2500
Padraig Harrington 3000
George Coetzee 3300
Thorbjorn Olesen 3300
Adrian Otaegui 3500
Richard Mansell 3500
Thriston Lawrence 3500
Adri Arnaus 4000
Callum Shinkwin 4000
Guido Migliozzi 4000
Alexander Bjork 4500
Andrew Johnston 4500
Andy Sullivan 4500
Scott Jamieson 4500
Romain Langasque 5000
Yannik Paul 5000
Eddie Pepperell 5500
Fabrizio Zanotti 5500
Joost Luiten 5500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 5500
Oliver Bekker 5500
Richie Ramsay 5500
Sami Valimaki 5500
Connor Syme 6000
Edoardo Molinari 6000
Julien Brun 6000
Marcel Schneider 6000
Matthew Jordan 6000
Pablo Larrazabal 6000
Dan Bradbury 6600
Ewen Ferguson 6600
Maximilian Kieffer 6600
Ashun Wu 7000
Jorge Campillo 7000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 7000
Calum Hill 8000
Dale Whitnell 8000
John Catlin 8000
Matthew Southgate 8000
Matthieu Pavon 8000
Tapio Pulkkanen 8000
Daniel van Tonder 9000
Grant Forrest 9000
Hurly Long 9000
Jack Senior 9000
Kazuki Higa 9000
Louis De Jager 9000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 9000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 10000
Johannes Veerman 10000
Tom McKibbin 10000
Julien Guerrier 11000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 11000
Ockie Strydom 11000
Ross Fisher 11000
Zander Lombard 11000
Chase Hanna 12500
Clement Sordet 12500
Daniel Hillier 12500
David Law 12500
JC Ritchie 12500
Jeunghun Wang 12500
Justin Walters 12500
Nathan Kimsey 12500
Victor Dubuisson 12500
Wil Besseling 12500
Alexander Levy 15000
Daan Huizing 15000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.