2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the third 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a drop off of sorts from the Rolex Series events that preceded it the last two weeks, but Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk are the banner players in the field.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in Dubai, meaning they're already acclimated to any time changes and weather changes.

Meronk, Perez are betting favorite

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez, who each come into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Ryan Fox are next best on the table at 20-to-1 each.

Nicolai Hojgaard is on 28-to-1 to round out the Hojgaard boys, who have liked this venue.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship first looks

Nicolai Hojgaard could make an interest horse-for-course play this week and is worth a look.

Callum Shinkwin did a great job in Dubai and has some juice here for a guy who finished fourth last week.

Dan Bradbury showed out well in Dubai and has already won this season. Has to be riding high still.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship betting odds: Outright winner