2023 The American Express purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 The American Express purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The American Express field is headed by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau and more of the world's best players. Hudson Swafford won last year but is not defending since he went to LIV Golf.

The 156-player field is a pro-am event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order. The pros play with an amateur each of the first three days, and the players rotate between the three courses for the first three rounds.

A cut is made after 54 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money, with the final round at PGA West's Stadium Course.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at a three-course rotation hosted by PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

This is the 12th PGA Tour event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

The American Express: Purse, winner's share, field, cut line

Purse: $8,000,000

Winner's share: $1,422,000

Field size: 156 players

54-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 52 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

