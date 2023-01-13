Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now and will be living that van life at PGA Tour events

Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now, and he seems pretty excited about it.

After firing an opening-round 64 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Spieth was asked about his new ride, which he plans on using when he's on the road on the PGA Tour.

"Just glamping, you know. Slumming it," Spieth said on Thursday. "Should be a lot of fun."

Spieth got tired of traveling between hotel rooms and places that just didn't feel like his. So he decided to buy an RV, which can allow him to take the things that he loves about home with him on the road, including his wife, Annie, and son, Sammy.

"The reason [to get an RV] was kind of to have home on the road," he said. "Got the same mattress I have at home, and we'll leave a lot of Sammy's stuff on the bus, therefore won't to have pack a whole lot and can ride on it a lot in between events given the way the west coast swing -- and especially the Florida swing.

"Should make traveling and getting settled and packing up quite a bit easier."

Spieth has hired someone to drive the RV from one event to another if he needs to do that. There's an industry of people who move those kinds of vehicles on behalf of their owner. So if he needs to get to a corporate event or go somewhere other than where the vehicles needs to go next, he can do that. Spieth's wife wanted to get an RV after they first tried it during the week of the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park amid the lockdowns of the early pandemic days.

Spieth has already given the RV a shot while on the road, using it during the CJ Cup at Congaree in South Carolina in October.

"I was by myself there so I had tons of room and we didn't load it up yet," he said.

The three-time major winner said there used to be more PGA Tour players who had RVs as a home base at events, but LIV changed that.

"At one point I think there was a dozen guys, four of them went to LIV and sold theirs because they don't really have the whole swings. It's hard to go Saudi to Chicago in a two-week stretch in an RV," he joked. "I think that had a lot to do with it. But I don't know. I mean, I was next to Jay Day. Obviously Bubba was a guy who had them for a long, time Jason Day got a new one in. [Spieth's wife] Annie is trying to recruit a lot of our friends out here to do it, so we'll see in the next few years if that works or not."

Spieth hasn't yet himself driven the RV to and from a PGA Tour stop, and he's waiting until some point in the West Coast Swing to try that out for a little while.

"I plan on driving it on an open road stretch at some point when it's not pulling out of Phoenix and not into LA," he said, "but maybe switch and do like an hour just because it would be fun."

And Spieth will be taking requests from fellow motorists on the road.

"I'm a dad now," he said. "Someone wants me to honk, I'll honk."